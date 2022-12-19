Safety conditions of Flush Road occupied the Pottawatomie County Commissioners during the Monday meeting.
Jana Strunk, a representative for residents along Flush Rd., had spoken at a previous meeting about safety concerns and at that time the commission agreed to do a traffic study.
A traffic study was conducted at four locations between the dates of Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. The average number of cars at the busiest area was just over 2,500. The least busy location of the study saw an average of just over 900 vehicles.
Accident data revealed seven noninjury and two injury accidents thus far for 2022. This data is similar to several other county roads.
“I think it compares with all the roads in Pottawatomie County. There’s nothing dramatic or specific,” said Public Works Director Tim Eisenbarth.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman spent time over the last month observing county road shoulders and ditches, and has measured some of the widths of the roads.
“Flush Rd is very consistent on a 2-foot to 3-foot rock shoulder,” said Weixelman. “I think it’s pretty much standard, where you’ve got ditches deeper than the roadway.”
Strunk thanked the commissioners for looking in to the safety of the road and conducting the traffic study. “There’s no doubt in my mind is that this road is similar to other county roads, but what is different is the traffic. This is a highly traveled road,” said Strunk. “The erosion of the shoulder rock is a big concern.”
She emphasized the population growth in the area, and requested that the commissioners plan for the inevitable increase in traffic. It was suggested that entrance roads onto Flush be limited, and turn lanes added to any future access roads.
Commissioner Greg Riat did not feel the data justified extensive improvements, and believes other roads in the county are more concerning. “I think we are getting this out of proportion greatly from reality versus what is being presented. It needs some shoulder work without a doubt, in places. But Elm Slough Rd is a nightmare. Something has to be done about that. There are other roads in the county,” stressed Riat.
According to Eisenbarth, the county has applied for grant funding to improve the safety of Flush Rd. at a section of the road referred to as Kirtner Hill, as well as other concerning areas. The commissioners requested rumble strips to be put back in place at the intersection of Hwy 24 and Flush Rd.
School Closing, Illness
Leslie Campbell, Health Department Director, reported that outbreaks from influenza and RSV are high. The department is continuing to prioritize vaccines.
Campbell also noted that any school closings are the choice of school administration and is most likely due to staffing issues. School closures are not mandated by the health department. “The local health department cannot close schools, so the schools have to make their own policy,” said Campbell. “We can give guidance as to best practices, but we cannot close the school.”
Dead Birds
There has been no further information as to what is killing birds in the county. After several birds were found dying or deceased, the Department of Wildlife and Parks collected samples to diagnose the cause of the disease. Campbell admits the results are slow coming. “I contacted Wildlife and Parks last week and we still don’t have results back,” she said.
“We’ve been 10 or 12 days now, and still no results. It looks to me like it has been a slow walk across the table and it could be something very pressing,” said a concerned Commissioner Weixelman.
Campbell agreed and said she would keep checking back with Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
Video Meetings
Pottawatomie County resident Steve Minton suggested the video broadcasting of the county commissioner meetings. “I’ve had people asking me,” said Minton. “It’s just a matter of getting a YouTube channel and setting a camera up.” Minton went on to emphasize that it would be relatively simple and inexpensive.
RHID Comments
Michelle Campbell spoke about the RHID (Rural Housing Incentive District) that has been proposed for a portion of a development in Wamego. RHID is a program designed to help developers create housing in rural communities by assisting in the financing of the public improvements.
Previous discussion among the commission about the use of RHID had been somewhat unfavorable, prompting Campbell to do her own research on the program. “Out of curiosity I did some research,” said Campbell. “This is for affordable housing. It’s a pretty extensive process. This isn’t just black and white.”
Campbell printed off additional information that she found helpful while doing her own research and shared it with the board. “Hopefully this will shed some light,” said Campbell. “If we are wanting to see development…I don’t think it’s something you should close the door on. I think this is an option.”
Commented
