Farmer’s markets have long been a favorite summer event and could even be considered a celebration of the summer season. There is something special about picking out farm fresh produce from a local grower while holding a cool homemade lemonade in your hand as the sounds of local musician’s filter over the conversations in the air.

Amanda Bullock, owner of Amanda’s Cookie Colony, really missed having that experience in Wamego and is excited to bring it back with the Wamego Community Market. “There was (a farmer’s market) that ended in 2018, I think. I wanted to see a farmer’s market come back,” said Amanda.