Farmer’s markets have long been a favorite summer event and could even be considered a celebration of the summer season. There is something special about picking out farm fresh produce from a local grower while holding a cool homemade lemonade in your hand as the sounds of local musician’s filter over the conversations in the air.
Amanda Bullock, owner of Amanda’s Cookie Colony, really missed having that experience in Wamego and is excited to bring it back with the Wamego Community Market. “There was (a farmer’s market) that ended in 2018, I think. I wanted to see a farmer’s market come back,” said Amanda.
Initially, Amanda worked to find other individuals to take the lead on reviving the farmer’s market but had no success. It was when she started brainstorming ways to increase Wamego’s downtown foot traffic with Jamie Delaney (co-owner ACP Fabrication) that Amanda became confident she could organize the market herself.
Ultimately, Amanda wanted to create a weekly event where people could gather and enjoy time together, with the bonus of having vendors to shop. “I love being part of vendor events with my cookie business,” she says. “I’ve made a lot of vendor friends. I’m a big fan of community over competition.”
Finding the perfect location for the market was important. Amanda scouted out several locations, and contacted the city for advice. After driving by the United Methodist Church on Lincoln Ave, Amanda and her husband decided to stop and give the parking lot a look. Pastor Alex Rossow just happened to be leaving the building and saw them evaluating the parking lot. After hearing the vision, and recognizing the opportunity to bring the community together he was ready to help in any way.
“The Wamego United Methodist Church has been extremely supportive and excited for the community to gather in the parking lot,” says Amanda. “The fun thing is the amount of people I see (at the market) that I haven’t seen in a while. It’s fun to get out and get people together.”
Vendors can be found offering everything from farm fresh produce and meats, to cookies, jams, cold drinks, and hot tamales. There is even a tent offering a free activity for kids. Live music is also in the plans for the market. “Flint Hills Academy of Music will be performing off and on through the summer, and we are open to having other musicians,” says Amanda.
The Wamego Community Market comes alive every Wednesday from 4-7p.m. in the parking lot of the Wamego United Methodist Church on Lincoln Ave., and will run through July and August. Anyone interested in participating as a vendor or as a musician, can message Amanda on Facebook through the Wamego Community Market Facebook page.
It is an experience to add to a summer bucket list!
