The Pottawatomie County Commissioners don't think they have enough answers to be for or against commercial solar, but they do have lots of questions.
A hearing for the issue is set for Feb. 6, and the planning commission has already voted 6-2 against and sent that recommendation forward with a proposed resolution.
At Monday's meeting, in preparation for that hearing, the commissioners discussed not what they did know, but what they didn't, with Commissioner Pat Weixelman categorizing the issue as a “confounded 48 direction mess” with “10 starting points and you don't know where everybody lines up.”
County Counselor John Watt cautioned the commission against making a firm decision next week.
“The decision is to have a ban on commercial solar, which is what the planning commission recommends,” he explained. Either way, Watt said, it should be a fairly drawn out process.
If the commission decides on a ban, Watt said he and the staff “would need to put together a resolution that dovetails with case law. It would need to define the findings you have to support a permanent ban. In other words, don't just go off the cuff and say this is what you want to do – a permanent ban. You have to have specific findings, to make sure you do the process right.”
On the flip side, if the commission is leaning in the direction of allowing commercial solar with limitations, Watt said they would need more time to study that and come to a decision.
“You receive the information next Monday and you direct staff or someone to choose additional information you want to have,” he said. “If you need more expertise on certain aspects of commercial solar farms, then detail the questions you have. Figure out who would be bet to answer those questions. Have a hearing on additional information. If it takes six months, fine. If it takes a year, fine. Be comfortable with the answers you're getting. Snap decisions on something like this, in my view, are not appropriate.”
Watt suggested the outcome of Monday's meeting should be for the commission to let staff know the direction they are leaning.
“If you are leaning toward permitting commercial solar with limits on acreage,” he said as an example, “you're going to be looking at conditions and limitations. You have a pretty good starting point that staff has developed.
“If you're leaning toward just saying 'no', then you have the draft resolution the planning commission has put together. It will provide some of the background needed to stand up to a legal challenge.
“As a lawyer talking, what I don't what to happen is a vote to be taken next Monday without having that laundry list of reasons that confirm with case law that's been developed on this situation,” Watt stressed. “It's an invitation to losing a lawsuit.”
There is quite a bit of money involved in the decision, with Gregg Webster, county planner, noting based on the current mill levy, after a 10-year tax abatement, over the lifespan a 500 megawatt facility, the county could collect $2.5 million a year. “I don't think it would replace Jeffrey (Energy Center),” he said. “If someone told you that they lied. But it is 25 percent of Jeffrey.”
Weixelman said he wished they could take money out of the decision. Commissioner Greg Riat agreed.
“I wish we could take the money out of the 'do we go solar',” he said. “(Base the decision on) is this something we want in our county, not whether we'll get $2 million, just the merits of the situation.”
Riat also expressed the desire for the county commission to hear from someone who has facts but no bias. He said he knew someone in the Kansas Corporation Commission who might have a name.
“Get a commissioner from someplace that has already done it, plus someone picked by the KCC guy who knows the business end, we'd be pretty smart,” he said. “We've got 840 square miles of amazing farm ground, people will be affected. We've just got to get it right.”
