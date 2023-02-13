Ross Vogel with Heartland Housing Partners looked for approval from the county commissioners for JLC Construction to pursue a Housing Investor Tax Credit (HITC) from the State of Kansas. The funding would be used to offset construction costs and interest costs, allowing the builder to maintain target price points for more affordable housing.

A state statue mandates local jurisdiction give support when pursuing the tax credit, therefore a signed resolution of support from the county commissioners is necessary. JLC Construction is pursuing the tax credit on nine single family units and one duplex, all in Whispering Meadows and Willow Glen Additions.