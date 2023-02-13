Ross Vogel with Heartland Housing Partners looked for approval from the county commissioners for JLC Construction to pursue a Housing Investor Tax Credit (HITC) from the State of Kansas. The funding would be used to offset construction costs and interest costs, allowing the builder to maintain target price points for more affordable housing.
A state statue mandates local jurisdiction give support when pursuing the tax credit, therefore a signed resolution of support from the county commissioners is necessary. JLC Construction is pursuing the tax credit on nine single family units and one duplex, all in Whispering Meadows and Willow Glen Additions.
“JLC is an attainable price point builder in the region,” Vogel explained Monday to commissioners. “There is one requirement from you; to pass this resolution. This is funds from the state. Nothing is required from you.”
The commissioners were initially reluctant to sign the resolution, due to being unfamiliar with the tax credit program.
“You are asking us to determine that there is a shortage of quality housing,” said Commissioner Greg Riat referring to verbiage in the resolution. “I’d like to talk to staff and find out this information. I’d like to take time to study this.”
Vogel assured the commissioners that this is a win-win scenario for the county; that nothing is financially required of them, and nothing will change for the county. “You 100 percent have a shortage of quality housing. If you want to remove that section from the resolution, you can,” said Vogel, suggesting an amended resolution be signed.
County Administrator Chad Kinsley had researched the program and was in favor of it.
“I think it’s a good thing to do, but I don’t have to sign the resolutions,” he said. “As developers hear about this, we are going to get many more of these requests.”
After some discussion, the commissioners agreed to sign the resolution with three sections removed. The sections removed referenced knowledge of a shortage of housing in attainable price points, and knowledge that this shortage would persist over time and could impact county growth. The signed resolution simply gives JLC Construction the ability to apply for the tax credit from the state.
“This will be an opportunity for us to explore it and see if it’s right for our county,” said Riat. “We are going to have our staff look at how this goes. If it’s not a good fit, we aren’t going to vote for the next one. If it’s the best thing since sliced bread then we will all be happy.”
Generator cost doubled
Building Facilities Manager Tommy Edwards updated commissioners on costs associated with equipping the Wamego Senior and Community Center with an emergency generator. The center is a designated Red Cross Shelter for the community.
The cost of the generator project has increased dramatically since it was first presented to the commissioners two years ago. Originally, the project cost was estimated at $45,000. The current estimate is roughly $80,000. Edwards reported there is approximately $45,000 remaining in grant money for the project and the Senior Center board has committed to giving $5,000 for the project.
“It seems like an awful lot to put in one place, waiting for one event,” Commissioner Dee McKee said of the cost.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman agreed. “It looks like a heck of a price increase from when we first looked at it,” he added.
Riat supports the project, but agrees that the price is a hard pill to swallow. “That’s nice to have, because I know at least a few times we used it to shelter people when the weather was bad,” he said. “The $80,000 is just hard to imagine. Especially when just a couple of years ago it was $45,000. That’s just ridiculous in my opinion.”
According to Kinsley, the generator would need to be installed and running no later than June 30 to access the grant money. It was decided to investigate other bids on the electrical work for the project and to price other generators. “If it works out in two weeks that we can find (a generator) then we can move forward,” said Riat.
Edwards will research prices and bring any new information on the project to the commissioners in two weeks.
Paving Projects
A bid opening was set for 10 a.m., March 13, for a number of asphalt projects in the county. Projects include a portion of Carnahan Rd., Delia Rd., Mount Calvary Rd., Country Breeze subdivision, Guadalupe subdivision, Timberview subdivision, and Wildridge subdivision.
Chip seal project bids will be opened at 10:15 a.m., March 13. The estimated cost of the projects is $550,000.
Road Vacation
A public hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m., March 20 regarding the vacation of a portion of road west of Christian Rd. and Boxelder Rd. No physical roadway exists, so the request is to vacate the road right-of-way only. All adjacent property owners signed the petition to vacate the road right-of-way.
Prom Donation
After receiving a request for donation to the Onaga prom, commissioners agreed to give $400. It was agreed that if other schools requested a donation, they would be granted the same.
