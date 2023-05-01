Commissioner Dee McKee began this week’s commissioners meeting by taking issue with the wording of the minutes from the previous week’s meeting. “On the motion that I made to explore designs on Excel Rd., I did not just say ‘prior’. I wanted to look in terms of the future, so take the word ‘prior’ out of there,” requested McKee.
Commissioner Greg Riat was opposed to amending the minutes stating, “That’s not what my recollection was (of the motion).”
Last week the motion was made to look at prior designs on Excel Rd in order to determine how to move forward.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman was not sure what McKee was trying to accomplish by striking the word ‘prior’ from the minutes. “What difference does it make? I don’t know what you are trying to accomplish,” he said.
County Administrator Chad Kinsley reminded McKee that the commission had already approved a 30 percent design on Excel Rd. McKee admitted she had forgotten that, but was still concerned with the plans encompassing the connection at Harvest Rd. “The problem that comes to it is we end up making it cost us again if we don’t have Harvest (road) in it. That corner is going to be interesting,” she insisted.
Commissioners Riat and Weixelman approved the minutes as they were. McKee opposed.
Later in the meeting when discussion turned to bridge work on Havensville Rd., McKee’s frustration with the other commissioners’ priorities became apparent.
Public Works Director Tim Eisenbarth presented the commissioners with two bridges needing work along Havensville Rd. Work on the area will eventually leave a portion of the road closed for months. The area of the potential closure could affect access to three fields, therefore Eisenbarth wanted the commissioners’ input on how to proceed with the projects. The bridge west of Trails End Rd. was damaged when a car hit the cement side rails, and a bridge farther west of that was previously scheduled for replacement.
“Nathan (Bergman, county engineer) got some estimates of fixing the concrete guardrail and the galvanized guardrail on the south side, and we are right around that $80,000 mark. We are looking at a new construction of $600,000,” Eisenbarth explained to the commissioners with regards to the damaged bridge.
Start time on the second bridge construction is expected to be this fall. “I don’t know if you’d like to look into doing both projects at the same time. To save some down time,” suggested Eisenbarth. “I think the consensus was if we are going to spend that much money we might as well build a new bridge considering its age, built in 1937.”
Riat stated that he received several phone calls in support of closing the road down to complete both projects at once. Eisenbarth had similarly received calls in support.
Riat motioned to go forward with engineering design for the bridge, and Weixelman offered a second. McKee was opposed. McKee felt the priority for road work needed to be focused more in the fast-growing Blue Township. “It’s the priorities that I see. We’ve done a lot of bridges out there (in Riat’s district), but not designing and doing things that are affecting a whole lot more citizens. I constantly find that as an absolute growth issue,” said McKee.
McKee repeated her concern later in the meeting during her allotted time for commissioners’ updates. “I see Greg, you are getting a lot of bridges up in your area. And I have always been in favor of that equity, but I feel like there can be equal reciprocity, safety, and security issue we are ignoring down in the Blue Township. When I bring it up, I am not trying to be challenging but we do need to know we will be able to handle (the growth). And I do get concerned that things aren’t moving forward like one quick bridge that’s a troublesome thing for 40 to 50 people,” McKee stated.
Riat responded by pointing out that $3 million was spent on the Green Valley intersection, $1.5-2 million is projected to be spent on a detention pond, and possibly $5 million will be spent on the Scorpius facility. “Three projects at $9.5 million. How many cars a day on Havensville Rd.? Four hundred?” Riat asked Bergman. Bergman confirmed that number.
“Don’t argue with me,” McKee requested.
“I’m not arguing with you,” responded Riat. “I’m just stating a couple of facts. And I actually didn’t address this question to you. I wanted to clarify for the media that there isn’t 40 cars a day. There’s about 400. And that would be one heck of a deal to shut those people off to those roads. And that bridge that we are currently replacing has been mostly paid for by a grant.”
“Remember the Belvue Bridge is in your district, too,” McKee retorted. “I don’t want to get into this like that. I really am disappointed in you coming at it that way,” said McKee.
“Your facts are wrong. And I think it’s important to correct those,” Riat stated firmly.
New Veterans Coin
For years the Pottawatomie County Treasurer’s office has sold medallions to help fund the upkeep of the Pottawatomie County Veterans Memorial. The memorial sits near the historic county courthouse and was dedicated in May of 1992 to honor veterans residing in our county that served after Dec, 31, 1946.
Several of the commemorative medallions are still available to purchase through the county for $25, however the supply is low. Public Information Officer Becky Ryan presented the commissioners with a design for commemorative coins to be sold alongside the remaining medallions.
“We are going to a smaller coin. It will be two sided with color,” said Ryan. The two-inch coins honoring the veterans will be sold for $10 each.
“Those little coins are very collectible and I think you’ll sell a lot of them, but people have to know they are out there,” said Riat.
Information on the memorial can be found on the county website under the Residents tab. According to Ryan the image of the new coin will be added to the page soon. People are encouraged to contact the county for more information on purchasing a coin or medallion, or adding a name to the memorial.
Service Award
County Commissioners thanked Joshua Schwanke for his service to the county. Schwanke received a five year service award for his work in the EMS department.
