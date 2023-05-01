Commissioner Dee McKee began this week’s commissioners meeting by taking issue with the wording of the minutes from the previous week’s meeting. “On the motion that I made to explore designs on Excel Rd., I did not just say ‘prior’. I wanted to look in terms of the future, so take the word ‘prior’ out of there,” requested McKee.

Commissioner Greg Riat was opposed to amending the minutes stating, “That’s not what my recollection was (of the motion).”