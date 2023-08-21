Commissioner Pat Weixelman attended a task force meeting in Manhattan last week regarding a tri-county substance use education program and the funds needed to continue the employment of Community Health Educator Asia Sampson. Sampson’s role over that last year has been to provide opioid prevention education to youth in the community. Last Monday, Riley County requested a contribution from Geary and Pottawatomie County to continue the program. At that time the commission felt more information was needed before they could make a decision.
Attending the meeting with Weixelman was his daughter Jenny Ebert, who regularly speaks on the dangers of substance use among young people, and County Administrator Chad Kinsley.
“I think it was a pretty good meeting,” Weixelman told the county commissioners at Monday's regular meeting. “I think they’ve got a good nucleus to work around. Everybody is pretty much onboard, if I’m not mistaken. They need some funding. I would like to see what we can do to help them a little bit. I think Chad’s got a number.”
Kinsley says he received an email Friday requesting $2,500 each from Geary County, Riley County, Pottawatomie County, and the City of Manhattan. “A total of $10,000 to extend (Sampson’s) contract to the end of the year, and then create another plan for her for the following year. For now, they are wanting $2,500,” explained Kinsley. “That’s the first time I had met Asia and she seems pretty sharp and has been doing a good job.”
According to Kinsley, at this point Asia Sampson has only met with the Rock Creek School district, and has been trying to set up something in the Wamego schools.
“She has reached out to other schools but has not been able to get in and talk to them,” said Kinsley. “She’s been trying for seven months to get into the school and they won’t let her in. I don’t know the situation, but something isn’t right there. She should have been able to get in by now. Are they against education against drugs? I don’t understand. That’s the message they are putting out. I tried not to get agitated in that meeting.”
“I’d be for (contributing funds) but I think we need to do a little digging and find out why we aren’t able to get into the other schools,” said Commissioner Greg Riat.
The commissioners all agreed to contribute $2,500 to extend Asia Sampson’s contract.
Tax statements
County Appraiser Robin Knoblauch reported that the notice of estimated tax values sent out by the state was confusing for many residents, including herself. The appraiser’s office has been fielding a lot of questions concerning the statements.
“We’ve tried our best to assist the many tax payers who have come to our office, called our office, or been transferred to our office concerning the revenue neutral rate information. I think that’s a poorly run situation sent out by the state,” explained Knoblach. “I don’t think the letters you guys got, we all got one … the information is hard to read. If you don’t study it really well and get acquainted with it you can’t portray - the information to the tax payers.”
The mailed statements Knoblach referred to say “this is not a bill” at the top. Knoblach explained she color coded her own statement so she could better understand it, then held a staff meeting so everyone could best understand the information as it was presented.
“I think it could be better handled coming from the state. I think there’s a little too much information on here,” she said. “I think (the state) should have more input from the people it affects. They never asked 105 counties, not one of us, how is this going to be portrayed and do you have any advice. That’s my two cents on it. I’m not a fan of it.”
Kinsley also commented on the statement adding, “This costs the tax payers millions of dollars across the state and all it does is confuse 99 percent of the people. They need to figure out a different way to get across what they want to get across because this is useless.”
McCormack joins Planning Commission
With two positions on the Planning Commission coming open in October, Commissioner Dee McKee made a motion to appoint St. George resident Judd McCormack. Weixelman gave the second on the motion.
“He trained in computers at Fort Hays State. He’s done GTM marketing research and he’s done the Board of Regents as a director. He’s on the city council currently at St. George,” said McKee.
The county commission will continue to review other possible candidates to fill the remaining seat. The goal is to eventually have equal representation across the five new districts that will be drawn once the Board of County Commissioners expands to five members.
Belvue Bridge
The commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding with Wabaunsee County stipulating that all costs on the Belvue Bridge be split with Pottawatomie County paying 88.2 percent and Wabaunsee County paying 11.8 percent.
New EMS Hires
EMS Director Hal Bumgarner introduced several new employees from his department to the county commissioners. Paramedic Dan Koskenmaki, EMT Josh Whelan, and EMT Caitlyn Midyett were all present to shake the commissioners’ hands and stand for a photo. AEMT Sarag Hainstock was also recently added to the staff but was unable to be at the Monday morning meeting.
Bumgarner also congratulated paramedic Raquel Geddry on her promotion to lieutenant.
Emmett Fire
According to Fire Supervisor Jared Barnes, the Emmett firefighters are closer to finding land for a station. They have identified three potential areas, two of which are in town. They are currently waiting to hear back from a landowner.
