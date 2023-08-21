Commissioner Pat Weixelman attended a task force meeting in Manhattan last week regarding a tri-county substance use education program and the funds needed to continue the employment of Community Health Educator Asia Sampson. Sampson’s role over that last year has been to provide opioid prevention education to youth in the community. Last Monday, Riley County requested a contribution from Geary and Pottawatomie County to continue the program. At that time the commission felt more information was needed before they could make a decision.

Attending the meeting with Weixelman was his daughter Jenny Ebert, who regularly speaks on the dangers of substance use among young people, and County Administrator Chad Kinsley.