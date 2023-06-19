County resident Steve Minton came before the Board of County Commissioners with his concerns over the Scenic Woods development near St. George utilizing the city water when the water has been shown to contain high levels of nitrates.

The Scenic Woods Development is to be located south of Franklin Drive, north of St. George. According to RWD 1 Manager Larry Allard, the RWD does not have water lines in that area suitable for the demand of the Scenic Woods Subdivision. Therefore, Allard agreed to allow the subdivision to be serviced by the City of St. George.