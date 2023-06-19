County resident Steve Minton came before the Board of County Commissioners with his concerns over the Scenic Woods development near St. George utilizing the city water when the water has been shown to contain high levels of nitrates.
The Scenic Woods Development is to be located south of Franklin Drive, north of St. George. According to RWD 1 Manager Larry Allard, the RWD does not have water lines in that area suitable for the demand of the Scenic Woods Subdivision. Therefore, Allard agreed to allow the subdivision to be serviced by the City of St. George.
The City of St George has posted a warning to residents on its website about high nitrate levels in the water. According to the website, Well 7 and Well 8 have been reactivated and the water from those wells contains high levels of nitrate that are potentially harmful to infants and the elderly. Infants under the age of six months who drink water containing high levels of nitrates may experience shortness of breath, a blueness of skin, and death. Symptoms develop rapidly, with health deteriorating over a period of days. Nitrates cannot be boiled out, and in fact can become more concentrated when heated.
According to an email statement from the City Operator Ben Wheeler, the city is currently working with engineers, a geologist, and KDHE on remediation options. In the meantime, the city is handing out free cases of bottled water to any residents at risk for nitrate exposure. This includes infants, expectant mothers, and people with underlying health conditions.
“I have a granddaughter who is going to be going to St George grade school next year,” began Minton. “I’m going to ask that you delay signing the of the final plat of Scenic Woods until the city of St. George can provide a written statement that the water supply there is 24/7/365 below the ten parts per million of nitrate that KDHE says is the maximum contamination level.”
Minton noted that Scenic Woods is a classic example of development occurring before infrastructure is adequate. “The question is, do you have a moral obligation not to sign that final plat until the water situation is resolved? The lives of infants and people with existing conditions are at stake.”
EMS Recruiting
The PCEMS currently has one full time paramedic opening and a full time EMT/AEMT opening. Hal Bumgarner says the department has one full time paramedic out on family leave, and another out for military duty. The absences in addition to being short staffed require overtime to cover shifts.
“It puts huge gaps on our scheduling, and problems getting all the shifts filled. And on top of that I have about 150 to 160 PTO per pay period that we need to get covered,” says Bumgarner. “When you are short like that, it can get complex.”
Bumgarner assured the commissioners they are actively recruiting but finding qualified help is difficult. EMS departments across the state are struggling to stay fully staffed. “This is from the board of EMS. Since Covid, over 1,400 EMS providers have not been recertified. Since Covid,” said Bumgarner.
Bumgarner congratulated former AEMT Josh Schawnke on completing the 18-month paramedic program through Barton College while continuing to work. Schwanke is now a Kansas Certified Paramedic.
Congratulations were also in order for Emily Ostlund who was promoted to Lieutenant.
Louisville Rd. Bridge
County commissioners signed an agreement with Bartlett and West for the construction of a new bridge at Louisville Rd over Rock Creek.
The bridge is currently closed until it can be replaced.
The agreement includes easement acquisition, survey services, design services, and bidding services. The design cost for the $1.7 million project is estimated at $164,876. The county has applied for KDOT grants to fund the project and is waiting for a response. If KDOT funds the project, County Engineer Nathan Bergman estimates it will be Spring of 2025 before the bridge is complete.
