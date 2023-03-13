Jim Genandt, president of Manhattan Area Technical College, on Monday updated the Pottawatomie County Commission on his school’s recent activities.
He told the commissioners MATC was publicly accredited, just as KU, K-State and other regent schools.
“That’s important because it’s what gives us access to federal financial aid,” he said.
MATC currently has 1,100 students enrolled and has grown six percent a year for the past five years.
“Most come from this area,” he said. “Mostly Riley County, but growing here since we opened the center in Wamego.”
Genandt told commissioners when he started at MATC eight years ago, there were 12 high school students. Now he has more than 500. “We also have 135 percent more applications for our programs,” he said. “A lot of people have figured out tech ed is a pretty good thing to do these days. You can get a good job pretty quick, no debt.”
He added the average graduate salary was more than $45,000 per year.
“I’m not against liberal arts,” he said, “but here we’re handing out people who can fix cars.”
Another feature of MATC, the graduates tend to stay around.
“Eighty-six percent of my graduates stay in our service area,” he said. “They keep your towns going. They’re blue collar, but also moving into new collar.”
He explained that “new collar” refers to emerging occupations such as those related to biological labs at NBAF and Scorpious, for which MATC trains.
“We have the workers who keep the facilities running,” he said. “At NBAF, etc, all the attention goes to the university – scientists, researchers. But when the plumbing or air conditioning doesn’t go right, they don’t want the scientists fixing it.”
Genandt estimated for every scientist, eight support people are needed.
“New collar jobs are about control systems,” he said. “Our students are on the cutting edge of that training.”
Interest in MATC is booming in Pottawatomie County and the Wamego facility is expanding. However, he told commissioners he expects it to be out of room within the next two to three years.
He then asked the commissioners how they envisioned the county and MATC working together, and asked that they keep them in mind for grants and other things involving expanding the local workforce.
Landfill Cost Rises
County Sanitarian Scott Schwinn told commissioners that the cost to recycle tires and refrigeration has gone up and he would like to raise the public rates so the county doesn’t lose money.
The commission agreed. Starting April 1, the new disposal costs per standard tires will go up by 50 cents. For a medium truck, semi or farm tractor, the fee will increase by $1. Skid loader/fork lift tires will go up $2; small tractor, $5 and large tractor, $20.
Additionally, the cost to dispose of refrigerant appliances will move from $15 to $17.40.
Amnesty Month
At Schwinn’s recommendation, the commission also approved a tire and refrigeration amnesty period from May 1, 2022 to June 1, 2022.
That will allow Pottawatomie County residents (no businesses) to dispose of passenger tires at no charge and all other tires at half price. All refrigeration appliances can also be disposed of for free.
Shared Wastewater System
After a public hearing, where no one objected, the commissioners approved a resolution allowing Meagan and Will Spralding to use the sewage treatment lagoon of Shane Moylan and Charla Spillman. This was allowed because they are family members. However, should either one sell the property, the agreement will be terminated.
The property is located on Moylan Road, Emmett.
Financial Audit
April Swartz, Varney & Associates, presented the 2022 Financial Audit Review.
She told the commissioners there was a “clean letter” and no audit adjustments were required. There was also an unmodified, or clean, opinion on the county’s finances.
The audit will be put on the county website for public viewing.
Road Bids
The county received one, $1,993.451.94 from Shilling Construction for asphalt work and two bids for chip and seal work. The chip and seal bids were from Circle C Paving and Construction, Goddard, $605,984.40, and Vance Brothers, Kansas City, Mo., for $583,870.50. The public works department will come back to the commission with bid recommendations.
