Pott. Co. Human Resources Manager Whitney Phebus presented several updates and revisions to the 2023 employee handbook on Monday for the commissioners’ approval.
A new addition suggested for the handbook was a family-friendly Parental Leave Policy. The policy would allow for 80 hours of paid leave following the birth or adoption of a child. The paid leave would run concurrently with the Family Medical Leave Act, and could only be used during the initial six weeks after birth. It would only be available to employees that have worked for the county for at least 12 months.
Commissioner Dee McKee took issue with the idea that if both parents worked for the county, they could both use the leave at the same time. “Is it typical to have both of them take it at the same time? Having them both take it off at the same time is more than I expected,” she said.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman felt the policy was possibly too generous. “Our employees have it pretty good as far as paid time off goes, medical leave, or whatever. There’s got to be a line somewhere that you’ve got to draw. And it just seems to me we just keep adding, and adding, and adding,” he said. “It’s time to draw the line on it.”
Commissioner Greg Riat was also not in favor of the policy, and it was eliminated from the 2023 Employee Handbook.
Jeffrey Update
Geoff Greene, Jeffrey Energy Center plant manager, spoke to the commissioners on the future of the plant.
Although Unit 3 was damaged in a recent fire and was scheduled for retirement in 2030, Jeffrey is planning to fix the unit in order to avoid capacity deficit fees from Southwest Power Pool, of which Jeffrey’s is a member.
“We need the capacity. Southwest Power Pool has a certain capacity minimum we have to maintain,” explained Greene. “If we don’t bring Unit 3 back then there’s a potential we’d have to pay some capacity deficit penalties, and that would be pretty sizable. So, there’s a lot of motivation to get it back up.”
Greene admits there is a lot of uncertainty in the 20-year plan. “There is an infinite number of possibilities to come up with over a 20-year horizon,” said Greene. Greene says the plant is looking at solar, wind, and other technologies as possibilities in the future.
Due to the increase in wind power, the plant has been running at 35-45 percent of capacity as opposed to the 75 percent it used to run at. “We will get to the point as a society where we can’t just close all our fossil units and replace them with wind and solar. Because it’s not always windy and it’s not always sunny,” said Greene. Greene believes there will always need to be a backup to those energy options.
EMS Inspection
Pottawatomie County EMS received a surprise inspection on Nov. 9 from the Kansas Board of EMS. Director Hal Bumgarner reported that no deficiencies were found.
“We have done quite well with the Board of EMS. We have had both our annual inspection and the one on the ninth. It is a real tribute to our staff. They keep their stuff updated and do their daily checks on their trucks,” said Bumgarner.
Calls for 2022 are up 388 from 2021, and the department is fully staffed. With Ambulance Unit 6 repaired and back in service, the department currently has all units working.
Treasurer
Lisa Wright updated the county commissioners on tax collections, and reported that many rude comments have been submitted along with tax payments. “Really rude comments coming in to my office…like…not nice,” she said. “But for the most part they are coming in paid in full.”
