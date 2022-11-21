Pott. Co. Human Resources Manager Whitney Phebus presented several updates and revisions to the 2023 employee handbook on Monday for the commissioners’ approval.

A new addition suggested for the handbook was a family-friendly Parental Leave Policy. The policy would allow for 80 hours of paid leave following the birth or adoption of a child. The paid leave would run concurrently with the Family Medical Leave Act, and could only be used during the initial six weeks after birth. It would only be available to employees that have worked for the county for at least 12 months.