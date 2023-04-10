Ross Connor, a Wamego High School social studies teacher, last Tuesday presented his students who participated on the Scholars Bowl team to the city commission.
Three of the six, Chase Ridge (junior), Noah King (senior), and Zach Carnahan (senior), were present at the meeting.
Scholars Bowl is an academic competition in which teams of students compete with another teams in answering advanced questions about science, history, fine arts, and literature, as well as solving math problems.
The WHS team attended 10 local tournaments this year, most of which had eight to 10 teams competing. Wamego took first place in eight of these tournaments and came in second place in the other two. At regionals, Wamego took third place earning a trip to state, where they placed fifth.
“We had a great year, great finishes and we had really fun rivalries with some other local teams. They performed admirably and did a really great job,” said Connor.
The team began after-school practice Sept. 15 through its final competition, which took place on Feb. 11.
The city commission congratulated the students and wished them the best of luck for next year, and after graduation. “It’s a great program and we really appreciate your support and recognition,” said Connor.
Planning Commission
The Planning Commission recommended the initial R-1 zoning for the Kaine Addition and recommended annexing Kaw Valley Road. It also proposed traffic safety improvements on Kaw Valley Road, the intersection of Kaw Valley Road and Say Road, and Highway K-99 for traffic coming in and out of the Kaine Addition.
City Manager Stacie Eichem informed the Planning Commission that the state had just released KDOT funds to improve Highway 24 from St. Marys to Manhattan, so some of the roads they listed will be included.
Comprehensive Plan
The commission approved changes to the comprehensive plan which were recommended by city staff and the Planning Commission.
Most of the changes are procedural.
Change Orders
The commission approved a $53,000 change order for the project on Plum Street. It includes a variety of items, including new better-fitting valves to connect the water pipes.
The commission also approved a change order for Airport Grant Master Plan.
Wamego received a grant from the state for this plan and Olsson’s agreement is for $70,000. Out of that amount, the city’s portion will be $3,500. The rest will be covered by the grant from KDOT.
Department Updates
The library had its Story Walk in early April for the children, with the theme being “below the ground”. Kansas Gas Service and WTC helped sponsor this month’s Story Walk and they brought out the bucket trucks out to show the children.
Eichem reported that there was a good turnout on March 26 for Community Day in the Park, despite the cold and wind. The mayor even participated, playing a round of pickleball versus the new recreation director.
The train in the park is up and running now that the city has the permit for it. For safety measures, it will not be running for Tulip Festival but it will be running again the Thursday after the festival.
All of the vendor spots for the Tulip Festival have been filled. It will take place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday April 16.
Proclamations
Mayor Tom Beem proclaimed April 30, 2023 as Therapy Animal Day in Wamego.
In support of the cause, Kathy Freeze and Rhonda Atkinson were present with their very well behaved AKC therapy dogs, Rusty and Bat.
Freeze and Rusty work with children at Central Elementary for the Read To Me program every Monday.
Both Freeze and Atkinson bring their therapy dogs to the childrens story hour at Wamego Public Library, as well as visiting the nursing home and the hospice house in Manhattan.
“Therapy dogs are more companion type work. It’s not like a service dog who is trained to help the blind or the hard of hearing,” said Freeze. “It’s a different category but very much needed. A lot of times therapy dogs are used for mental health counseling. They’ll be in the offices there and in various places. It’s something we’ve enjoyed doing since 2019.”
Beem also proclaimed April 28, 2023 as Arbor Day and encouraged all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees and to support efforts to protect the woodlands.
Truck Route
The commission repealed an old ordinance for a truck route which is different from the current ICR.
The ICE itself is through KDOT so the city does not need an ordinance to approve the truck route. However, because of the existence of the old ordinance, Eichem recommended a new one to repeal it.
Boards
Claudia McAlister’s term on the Library Board will be expiring at the end of this month. There was an application from Dana Wethington to fill this open position. With no objections from the commission, Dana Wethington was appointed to the Library Board.
The Board of Zoning Appeals is in need of two more members after some people resigned. The board has not met in months on account of not having a president.
Commented
