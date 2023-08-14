The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) reached out to the Pottawatomie County commissioners via letter requesting help with funding a Community Health Educator position while a grant is pending.

In January 2023, the Riley County Health Department (in conjunction with Geary County and Pottawatomie County) used a grant to hire Asia Sampson to serve in the position. Her responsibility was to share opioid prevention education in the tri-county region with a primary focus on youth. That grant is set to expire at the end of August.