The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) reached out to the Pottawatomie County commissioners via letter requesting help with funding a Community Health Educator position while a grant is pending.
In January 2023, the Riley County Health Department (in conjunction with Geary County and Pottawatomie County) used a grant to hire Asia Sampson to serve in the position. Her responsibility was to share opioid prevention education in the tri-county region with a primary focus on youth. That grant is set to expire at the end of August.
According to the letter from RCPD, “The Riley County Health Department has applied for grants through other programs, but has not yet been notified as whether it shall be awarded monies. Because time is of the essence, we request your consideration to fund this position now and prior to the end of the month.” No specific dollar amount was requested.
“Basically, they ran out of funding and now they are asking for funding,” explained County Administrator Chad Kinsley as he passed copies of the letter out to the commissioners at this week’s meeting.
“The list doesn’t even include our county on the list of participants,” Commissioner Dee McKee pointed out, referring to information in the letter.
The commission voiced concern over the lack of acknowledgment of Pottawatomie County’s role in the process. There was no mention of the contribution Pottawatomie County Health Department Director Leslie Campbell made in writing the grant.
“That’s Leslie’s and my concern,” said Kinsley. “This whole time Leslie has been involved with getting the original grant and they’ve taken all the credit. To the press and public it looks like they are doing it. The problem is, it is very important and is a very good use of the funds.”
Leslie Campbell phoned in to the meeting to share her thoughts. “We wrote this grant way back last year and mainly Asia has been doing community education sessions at the schools. I think she went to Rock Creek already, and she plans to go to Wamego the last week of August before her grant ends,” said Campbell. Campbell also noted that educational videos were offered in Manhattan.
“My inclination is we already funded quite a few different people that look like they can deal with what Asia is dealing with as well. This is another salary,” McKee said.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman questioned how effective the position has been over the past seven months. “How has she made a difference? Who has she contacted? This is the type of stuff I’d like to see. I’m familiar with what’s going on. You can bet on that. I know what we are dealing with here first hand. If you don’t have any skin in the game, and by that what I mean is I lost a grandson to this crap, and if you don’t have any skin in the game, you aren’t quite as dedicated and serious about following up on this kind of stuff. And if we haven’t been mentioned in Riley County notes on any of this stuff, I think we need to call them out on how they are dealing with it and everything,” he said.
Weixelman went on to ask if it was possible to see a report of what was accomplished with the position over the last eight months. “I’m not opposed to putting some money in it, because like I said I’ve got a little skin in the game. I’m going to do anything I can to keep this from happening to anyone else, and my daughter is too,” he said.
The general consensus of the commission was that substance use prevention education such as this is very important, but they were unclear how Pottawatomie County had benefited from this particular position. “Asia, I don’t know her, she’s maybe a wonderful person. In fact, I’m sure she probably is. The point is, I’m not real impressed with how they are approaching us on this,” added Commissioner Greg Riat.
“I’ll sum it up with saying it’s a very important topic, but the process is broken,” concluded Kinsley.
Zoning Officer
Pottawatomie County resident Steve Minton expressed curiosity as to how the hiring process was coming along with regards to a Zoning Enforcement Officer and suggested the salary may need to be increased.
A new position created in the county, the Zoning Enforcement Officer would be responsible for seeing that Conditional Use Permits were being properly adhered to as well as the Unified Development Regulations and any zoning changes.
“When comparing what the starting salary is across the river for a building code inspector, I don’t want to say any numbers here, it seems like $15 an hour is the new minimum wage,” said Minton to the county commissioners. “That person is going to have a lot of stuff on their plate, and you know as well as I do that it takes a lot of money to train someone and get them up to speed. I think the last thing you’d want is for someone to jump ship after they’ve been trained and go across the river for a higher salary.”
Kinsley indicated that the county had a couple of applications for the position.
Mortgage Indebtedness Drops
Register of Deeds Betty Abitz briefed the commissioners on the work done in her office for the month of July. Most interesting to Abitz was the drop in the amount of mortgage indebtedness.
“We had 93 mortgages, and last year in July we had 94 reported. So, one difference, but the total indebtedness was half what it was last year,” said Abitz.
“That’s been my concern the last three of four years, the price of these houses going up. Interesting news that they are coming down now,” said Weixelman.
Kinsley responded, “I’m not sure they are coming down. I’ve been looking for the last month. I would say more that interest rates have raised so now they are only able to afford less of a home, because they are still getting over market value bids on every house on the market. So, I don’t think the prices are coming down. I think it’s that they can afford less.”
Landfill Open House
County Sanitarian Scott Schwinn announced that the landfill will hold an open house from 1-3 p.m., Sept 5,to show off the new scale house and celebrate the retirement of Terri Johnson.
