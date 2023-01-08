Holly Boyce, the grant specialist from the Flint Hills Regional Council, on Jan. 2, answered some of the Wamego City Commissioners questions about a Community Development Block Grant program.
The questions, which had been brought up at the previous meeting, concerning bonus points with the grant program.
Boyce explained there are a 100 points total for the application and 20 bonus points, 10 of which can come from the city having not received a CBDG within the past five years. The rest of those points come from sources outside of CBDG. At the next meeting, the commissioners hope to hear back from the Child Care Coalition regarding a possible childcare grant.
MIH Grant
Tyler Hawman spoke to the commission concerning interest in a Moderate Income Housing grant.
Last fall, the city sponsored Hawman’s proposal to turn the old hospital building on Spruce Street into apartments.
The initial grant was not funded, as the He will be re-applying with KHRC in February after the initial application was not funded as the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation was targeting communities up to 60,000 last fall. This year, they are targeting communities under 10,000.
The project proposal remains the same, to build 10 apartments in the old hospital building as well as a duplex next to that. According to Hawman, the project has received positive feedback so far, from people in the neighborhood as well as the building’s previous owner.
The city commissioners approved the resolution to re-submit the MIH grant for KHRC’s February deadline.
Library Project
Olsson Engineering will be the owner representative and inspector on the library project, after the commission approved City Manager Stacie Eichem's request.
The rate is by hour and it is not to exceed a total of $23,200.
Department Updates
Eichem reports that all of the departments are excited to start a new year.
The indoor pool is still operating from 8 a.m. -.8 p.m.
All five of the public works departments are looking forward to moving into the new public workshop building later this month. There will be an auction before tearing down the old building.
There are currently two police officers attending the police academy.
The Recreation Department has recently hired Gabby Jensen for its communications and outreach position.
Executive Session
The city commission went into a five-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel and attorney-client privileges at 6:11 p.m.
