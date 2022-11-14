Even though it's going to cost the county approximately $8,000 more than previously approved, the commissioners Monday approved the purchase of a Ford F250 for the Emergency Services Department.
At the last meeting, Jared Barnes, EMS director, has told the commission he was having trouble finding a vehicle … at all.
“Last week, you said to bring (the issue) back,” Barnes said. “What we found were similar vehicles to what we had spec'ed out. I found one in Indiana that was $61,000 for an F250. We found quite a few Dodge trucks that were better priced. One of the people helping us found a Tradesman, a step down from the ford, at $46,000. But, by the time we called the, it turned into $56,000 real quick.”
Barnes said he also spoke to Nemaha County Dodge, who gave them a bid of a little over $61,000. He then told the commissioners he finally found a truck in Springfield, Mo., for $58,185.
“I spoke to them Friday or Saturday and they still have the truck,” he said. “If you want us to place the (state) order for the Ford, I can. Or do you want me to contact his company in Springfield? Or keep working at it? I don't think we'll get better prices.”
The problem, he added, with going through the government ordering system, is they may not get a truck at all.
Barnes said his budget would support the additional funds; he just needed the authorization. “We try to (rotate) them every five years, and we set back money every year,” he said. “That's why our budget can absorb it.”
The commissioners were unanimous with their approval.
Register of Deeds
Betty Abitz, register of deeds, updated the commission on her department's activities.
“We processed 323 documents, with a little over $22 million in mortgages,” she said, adding the department charged $30,068.50 in recording and service fees.
Abitz also told the commission she sent out 22 online contracts for next year.
“That's a revenue of a little over $20,000, plus the copies they make,” she said. “It saved us 1,800 reams of paper.”
She also reported she was looking into the Alert System that is supposed to notify people when a document is filed on them.
“It's a fee for the system, and they let you know after the fact,” she said. “I'm not seeing a sure system.”
Finally Abitz noted she is looking into a different form of preservation for the old books.
“Years ago, they sealed and laminated them,” she said. “They did it until the early 80s when I took over. They sealed them in plastic. Now they say that's not a good thing, even though at the time it looked like it.”
The documents are now lightening to a point where they are becoming unreadable. She is looking into a company which will take off the plastic, darken the documents and put them in a Mylar sleeve to preserve them.
“This will come out of tech money, not budget money,” she said.
Transportation
Andrea Umscheid, Pottawatomie County Transportation operations officer, brought three letters for the commissioners to approve and sign. They were a letter of support to KDOT for the Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency (ATA), the General Public Transportation Program and the grant for Pottawatomie County Transportation, and Big Lakes Developmental Center for a Transportation Assistance. Finally, she also had an agreement of services document with Big Lakes for the commissioners to sign.
All the documents were approved and signed.
Planning & Zoning
Gregg Webster, zoning administrator, brought two re-plats to the commission.
One was for an existing lot in Doyle Creek Estates Subdivision, which would split one 7.1 lot into two – 3.4 and 3.7 acres each.
The other was on the Oak Canyon Subdivision Unit 5, which would combine seven small lots into one large lot of 5.4 acres.
Both replats were recommended by the Planning Commission and the County Commission approved them on a 3-0 vote..
A Conditional Use Permit was also requested by Ronald and Gail Lortscher to use their property, located at 4500 Green Valley Rd., as a bed and breakfast. This was also recommended by the Planning Commission and unanimously approved by the County Commission.
Policy Changes
Chad Kinsley, county administrator, told the commission he had included several proposed changes to the Employee Handbook and Policy Manual. He wants to bring them changes back to the next meeting and this would give commissioners time to review them.
