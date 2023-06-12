The Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved a final design agreement with Bartlett and West for improving Salzer Road. The design will include a 24-foot-wide paved roadway with four-foot-wide gravel shoulders, drainage improvement, and a ten-foot by ten-foot reinforced concrete box culvert.

Traffic along Salzer Rd. south of Elm Slough Rd. has increased as housing in the area has expanded. Safety along both roads has been a concern for many residents.