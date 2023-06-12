The Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved a final design agreement with Bartlett and West for improving Salzer Road. The design will include a 24-foot-wide paved roadway with four-foot-wide gravel shoulders, drainage improvement, and a ten-foot by ten-foot reinforced concrete box culvert.
Traffic along Salzer Rd. south of Elm Slough Rd. has increased as housing in the area has expanded. Safety along both roads has been a concern for many residents.
The total cost of the design plan came to $220,000. This includes $80,000 for the preliminary design, and $140,000 for the final design. It is assumed the easement acquisition costs will be around $60,000.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman was concerned that the cost seemed high. “It just seems to me it’s getting awful, awful pricey,” Weixelman said. “If we spent $80,000 on preliminary phase, what did that get us for the final phase? It just looks to me like there is only so much you can engineer on an asphalt road.”
County Engineer Nathan Bergman explained the work that was done in the preliminary phase. “We went from curb and gutter, we looked at shifting the roadway. We’ve adjusted the profile. We’ve met with every land owner, and met with utility companies. Again, this is a two-and-a half million-dollar project,” said Bergman.
“I just think we are getting a lot of money in these things before we even get started,” responded Weixelman. “What did that preliminary get ya?”
Bergman explained how the preliminary design allowed the county to get the input of affected landowners. “We are trying avoid going to court over (right-of-way acquisition). We want everyone to get along through the process and pave the road. Going to court doesn’t help anyone out, other than attorneys,” said Bergman.
“I do know we asked you guys to go out there and do our very best to work with everybody,” said Commissioner Greg Riat. “And it seems to me that that cost us a fair amount of money, but it’s a worthy project and I’m happy with where we are at on it.”
In the end, Weixelman made the motion to approve the final design agreement. Commissioner Dee McKee seconded the motion, and all were in favor.
Mill Levy Error Clarified
It was previously reported that the treasurer’s office was dealing with correcting budgeting discrepancies within Pottawatomie Township and the Rock Creek Township. According to County Treasurer Lisa Wright, the way the error was reported led to some confusion among the public. Wright informed the commissioners that her office has received many phone calls and in person visits with questions about the issue.
The error was not a budgeting error but rather a clerical error that occurred when the county clerk entered the levies into the tax system.
“I’d like to clarify what I spoke to on May 22 involving Rock Creek Township and Pottawatomie Township,” said Wright. “There was an error made putting levies into our tax system. The error was not made by the treasurer’s office or by myself as has been perceived by (news) articles and lack of reference in commission minutes.”
While the error occurred in the county clerk’s office, the treasurer’s office along with county administration are working to correct the problem. They estimate the correction will take a couple of years.
County Attorney Requests Funds
The commissioners approved the use of $4,956.65 from Fund 116 to purchase a new Microsoft Surface Pro for County Attorney Sherri Schuck and to purchase a new Firewall. The current Surface Pro is more than six-years-old and the operating system is no longer supported. Likewise, the current Firewall is five-years-old and needs upgraded to insure a secure system.
The Surface Pro is estimated to cost $2,537.05 and the Firewall is estimated to cost $2,419.60.
Tire Amnesty
According to County Sanitarian Scott Schwinn, 134 individuals took advantage of the tire and refrigeration amnesty in May. A total of 2,584 tires and 58 refrigerators were collected. The numbers were down from last year, but Schwinn still sees it as a worthy program.
“We are about 1,000 tires less than last year,” said Schwinn. “I still think it’s a positive program. Taking over 2,500 tires out of the environment, get things cleaned up. That’s less mosquitoes, less junk laying around.”
Donation Fund
The commissioners signed a resolution to create a separate fund for the receipt and disbursement of donations. Public donations have been received for installation and maintenance of the courthouse Christmas lights, as well as for the upkeep of the veterans’ memorial.
