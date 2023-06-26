Since Cinderella and her Handsome Prince just had their final “happily ever after”, Columbian Theatre goers might have been under the impression fairy tale season was over.
No siree Bob!
This weekend, The Columbian’s Summer Theatre Academy will be taking a deep dive into several fairy tales to find the truth in What Happened After Once Upon A Time. Did everyone really live happily ever after? Or was the outcome more unpredictable?
“You’ll find out in this fun, large-cast, simple-to-stage fractured fairy tale,” said Claudia McAlister, director.
A substitute narrator is called in on short notice to present stories from a stack of fairy tale books. But, just as each tale begins its “once upon a time”, the main characters show up to interrupt and correct the newbie narrator’s telling of their story.
“As it turns out, these characters have hysterical idiosyncrasies: Rapunzel is an insufferable diva, Cinderella is a clean freak, the Three Little Pigs are hypochondriacs, Little Red Riding Hood is a lawyer defending the Wolf, and more,” McAlister said. “The chaos continues until the frustrated narrator finally breaks down. It’s up to the characters to comfort the narrator and explain what really happened after ‘once upon a time’.”
McAlister said she picked this show because it reminded her of the Books Come Alive programs done by the theater, library and WHS theater program in the past.
“Using fairy tale characters, the actors can do fun things and entertain the youth who come and see the show,” she said. “Also, fairy tales are a wonderful way to get kids excited about books and theater – which are two of my big loves.”
The Cast
Ella Skinner, Act I storyteller; Nevaeh Ulmer, Act II storyteller; Adelyn Horton, Sneezy, Second Pig; Briana Linville, Rapunzel, Mouse; Ava Zettler, Sleepy, Third Pig; Blaine Schmidt, Wolf, Bashful; Jack Horton, First Pig, Doc; Zoey Crowder, Cinderella; Jameson Johnson, Hansel; Drake McNutt, Prince; Alyceya Pugh, Princess; Sierfra McCoy, Gretel; Nate Bortnick, Jack; Nathan Shaw, King, Grumpy; Vera Vahadori, Queen, Farmer’s Wife; Abby Tapp, Little Red Riding Hood; Elise Littrell, Snow White; Claire Linville, Happy; Meredith Welch, Goldilocks, Blind Mouse; and Fallon Reeves, Baby Bear, Dopey.
The Crew
Claudia McAlister, director; Joel Van Os, sound designer; Peggy Riley, costume designer; Monica Shaffer, stage manager; Nate Bortnick, assistant stage manager; Jacoby and Delanie Rhoads, sound assistants; Benji Scruggs, Ethan Ibendahl, lighting assistants; Stephanie Riniker, make-up; Bob and Lorinda Sultzer, sets; Scott Chainey, light designer; Betty Amos, auditions; Kendin Morris, Hollie Schliffke, Boden Fultz, stage hands; Rhea Littrell, activity director.
The Details
The STA play will run at 7 p.m., Friday, and 2 p.m., Saturday on the Columbian stage. Tickets are available at the Columbian Box Office, or on line at columbiantheatre.com.
