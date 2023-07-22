MANHATTAN, Kan. — Known as tornado alley, Kansas has a reputation for weather events. Tracking weather data confirms that Kansas weather is continuing to change, which influences how animal and plant life adjust, said Kansas State University meteorologist Chip Redmond.
Temperature shifts
“We’ve always lived in an evolving climate and there is a gradual transition where some things are going to phase out as we get warmer,” Redmond said.
Redmond said for the past century, meteorologists have been measuring temperature and precipitation. Some patterns have been observed.
“Over the last 100 years, the average overnight low temperatures have increased as much as half of a degree per decade,” Redmond said. “This atmosphere is holding more moisture and that influences how much the temperatures fall at night.”
He also said the warmer ground temperatures impact what plants and animals can live in Kansas today compared to past years.
“Old World Bluestem and other invasive species are able to thrive in areas that used to be harshly colder and we are even seeing armadillos’ habitat expanding in Kansas because their food availability is still there in the winter,” Redmond said.
Caring for the trees
As Kansas experiences weather shifts, it is important to focus on some key things to help the trees thrive, said Kim Bomberger, Northeast District forester with the Kansas Forest Service.
“While we cannot control what the climate is going to do, we can manage species selection, how and where we plant, and how we care for the trees to help them be as healthy as possible,” Bomberger said.
She recommends that homeowners first evaluate the soil type in their landscape and match the tree species that are best suited for that type of soil. Soil samples can be submitted to local extension offices for analysis and recommendations. This map can serve as a guide.
“A lot of plants actually prefer a slightly acidic soil so we need to make sure we’re planting the right trees that will tolerate the site’s soil conditions,” Bomberger said. “Alkaline soils are common in Kansas and require a specific selection of trees that will tolerate soils with a higher pH.”
Her next tip is to look at the tree’s water requirements, especially in years of drought.
“It takes 3-5 years for the roots to get established and that will mean watering the tree regularly when the rainfall is insufficient,” Bomberger said. “Providing supplement irrigation in times of insufficient rainfall helps established trees withstand moisture extremes.”
To make sure that the water is getting where it needs to go, Bomberger said she uses mulch to keep grass and weeds from the trunk of the tree.
“Good cultural care and the proper application of mulch will help our trees withstand the climate they are experiencing,” Bomberger said.
In addition, Bomberger said that proper pruning is important to keep a tree’s structure strong when faced with strong winds.
It is also important to look at the diversity of trees in the landscape, Bomberger said, and this will help in the event of an insect or disease impacting the area trees.
“We need to have a diverse mix of trees that tolerate our climate and stressors such as insects and diseases that can make them more vulnerable,” Bomberger said. “And the best way we can build resiliency is to make sure we have a mix of species in our landscapes.”
All ages welcome to the Stargazing event at Mt. Mitchell, located approximately three miles south of Wamego on Highway 99. NASA Space Ambassador Hallie Hatfield will be present with telescopes for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.