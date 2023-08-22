Civil war.jpg
Will Haynes, director of engagement and learning for the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence, speaks Monday in Onaga on “The Civil War in Kansas”.

 Beth Day | The Times

“Imagine that you suddenly awaken from a deep sleep. It’s barely dawn. You hear galloping horses, shouts, gunfire and crackling fires and screaming outside your house.

Then there’s a furious pounding at your door.