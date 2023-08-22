“Imagine that you suddenly awaken from a deep sleep. It’s barely dawn. You hear galloping horses, shouts, gunfire and crackling fires and screaming outside your house.
Then there’s a furious pounding at your door.
You get out of bed and walk to the door, telling your spouse and children to stay back. You open the door and are confronted first by the smell of fires. Then by a group of dusty, long-haired, wildly dressed heavily armed men. If you’re a man, they probably shoot you dead on your own doorstop or drag you outside to be shot. If you’re a woman, they demand you hand over all money and valuables. They say you have five minutes before they’ll torch your home.
You look back at your family members and around the parlor. Will you bargain with these frightening men for more time to spare your possessions?
Do you spend your time trying to sneak your male family members out the back windows or back doors of the house? And what property will you hand over to these guerrilla fighters? What family heirlooms and valuables, carefully husbanded on a long journey across the prairie, will you try to take out or conceal on your person … and what will you consign to the flames?”
These were the dilemmas that confronted the residents of Lawrence, Kan., on the morning Aug. 21, 1863 … exactly 160 years ago Monday, the day Will Haynes, director of engagement and learning for the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence, gave members and guests of the Onaga Historical Society a talk on “The Civil War in Kansas”.
“The Confederate raid that destroyed their town that day and killed at least 150, perhaps as many as 200, residents was a nightmare that loomed as a possibility in the minds of all Kansans during the Civil War, and it was a possibility that many Kansans hoped to bring to the people of Missouri and other states where there was a significant percentage of Confederate sympathizers,” he said.
Haynes pointed out, however, that the Civil War for Kansas wasn’t all about fear. “It was also a period of pride and opportunity. The young state emerged from this conflict with a much larger population and economy, and ready to take on the challenges opportunities of the post war era.”
But Kansans also grew up in fear, deprivation and hardship, Haynes said.
“They faced grueling hardships. They faced droughts. They faced floods. When it wasn’t a drought, this land was probably flooding. They faced blizzards. They faced dust. They faced illness. They faced poverty, flies, grasshoppers, wolves.”
And they faced attacks from “so-called hostile Indian tribes or border ruffians from Missouri”. As Haynes pointed out, Kansas was not just involved in one war during that time, but two.
“There wasn’t just one war being waged between 1861 and 1865,” he said. “There was another war that was happening concurrently. And in some cases, these two wars were intertwined. At the same time the northerners are marching south to defeat the Confederacy and restore the southern states to the Union, westerners are marching farther west, waging a war of conquest against the people that lived on the planes, in places like central and western Kansas. And, in some cases, it was the same troops organized by the federal or state governments fighting both of these wars.”
So how does one truly understand what was happening in Kansas during those years … along with the Bleeding Kansas antebellum period and the post war era?
“Researching and writing on this topic, I tried to approach it not from the perspective of me in the 21st Century, but through the eyes of the people who lived through these events, and in some cases died during these events,” he said. “This is the best and really the only way in my opinion that you can recapture something of what it must have felt like to experience a deadly war, in some cases, literally on one’s own doorstep, as Kansans did.”
Although the majority identified as overwhelming anti-slavery Republicans, Kansas, like most other places had a partisan divide. But “during the secession crisis and wars early years, people pledged to put aside partisan divides and stand together to defend and preserve the Union in the war. This lasted about five minutes,” Haynes quipped.
Haynes “introduced” the group to a number of those Kansans including the first governor, a fiery senator and members of the first colored regiment, a newspaper editor, a Black janitor and an Army nurse.
He began with Governor Charles Robinson, the first governor Kansas, and James Henry Lane, one of the state’s first senators. They led the separate factions and “they hated each other’s guts.” To complicate matters, both were Lawrence residents. “It must have been awkward when they met each other in the street,” Haynes said.
Robinson was the more conservative of the two. “He was anti-slavery, but not a full-fledged abolitionist. Lane at least pretended to be sympathetic to African Americans and an abolitionist. He certainly worked toward freeing them as part of the war effort.”
James Henry Lane
Lane was an eccentric, according to Haynes, who reinvented himself after he came to Kansas from Indiana. “In 1857, he shot and killed a fellow Lawrence resident in a land dispute. Reportedly, Lane was haunted by this murder.”
After being appointed senator, Lane formed a unit of militiamen.
“They posted guard at the White House and around Washington, D.C. because there were very few federal troops to defend the Capitol when the war broke out. It was said from that point, Lane had the ear of President Lincoln and Lincoln would side with him on just about every dispute that came up … and there were a lot of disputes.”
Lane became an avenger.
“He gets a commission as a brigadier general in the Army from his home state of Indiana, comes back to Kansas and starts to form regiments of troops to defend Kansas, but more especially to march into Missouri and ‘Clean out those damn secessionists and free every slave they can to bring back to freedom in Kansas’,” Haynes related. “Every speech he gives is about this avenging mission.”
The Civil War was diverse in Kansas, and Lane would embrace that … to a point.
“Initially the federal government only recruited white men,” Haynes said. “They were the only ones allowed to serve in the war. However, in August 1862, Lane, who was still a general serving on the Kansas-Missouri border recruited a regiment of enslaved or formerly enslaved African-American men at Fort Scott.”
These men eventually became the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry.
“This was very controversial,” Haynes said. “At the time, a lot of people said we shouldn’t be enlisting Blacks to fight in the war.”
The plan was to only use them for manual labor and guard duty but the the situation along the border worsened and there was no choice.
“In October 1862, a report comes that there are Confederate guerrilla fighters active in Butler, Mo.,” Haynes said, “which was right along the Kansas border. So several companies of the 1st Kansas Colored Troops were sent up to deal with the situation – yet they haven’t even been mustered into federal service. They shouldn’t have been fighting.”
The 1st Kansas Colored ends up at the Toothmen Farm against Confederates armed to the teeth and on horseback. The Kansans? On foot with smooth bore single shot muskets. And yet, they win.
“The news of this victory, Island Mound, spreads across the country,” Haynes said. “It’s reported in all the newspapers.”
It was a victory of sorts for Lane as well, but he would later run afoul of the Radical Republicans, fall out of power and commit suicide.
Charles Robinson
Robinson was sickly during his time as governor and, due to Lane’s “machinations” was impeached because of a bond scandal “that probably wasn’t his fault,” Haynes said.
Although ill most of the time, he felt it too dangerous for his wife, Sarah, to come to Topeka and care for him. “In a letter preserved at the State Archives in Topeka, Sarah begs for permission to come and attend to him, but Charles replied it was too dangerous for her to come out there. Charles barely survived the Lawrence Massacre, he hid out in their stone barn while it was going on.”
Daniel R. Anthony
Newspaper editors were extremely influential during that time frame. One was Daniel R. Anthony, owner and publisher of the Leavenworth Daily Conservative.
“Despite it’s title, it was not conservative,” Haynes said. “It was politically radical in that it was an abolitionist newspaper. And, in 1861, Anthony met a rival newspaper editor on the streets of Leavenworth, shot and killed the man and escaped prosecution for this crime. He became the second in command of a regiment called the 7th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry, also confusingly called the 1st Kansas Cavalry.”
They were better known as Jennison’s Jayhawkers, after the commander Col. Charles R. Jennison. “Jennison had a medical degree, but didn’t practice,” Haynes said. “He lived in Mound City in southeastern Kansas and was a bit of a troublemaker. Jennison’s Jawhawkers became known as possibly the most problematic, undisciplined bunch of soldiers in U.S. military history. They basically took the war to southern civilians without authorization from the federal government or the state of Kansas. They gained a pretty good reputation for lack of discipline, plundering goods, and killing civilians – something that particularly engaged white southerners. And, they helped enslaved people liberate themselves and come back into Kansas and freedom. That really angered supporters of the Confederacy.”
But, Haynes said, it wasn’t actually Jennison leading the troops most of the time – it was Anthony. Who, as it turns out, was the brother of Susan B. Anthony, the suffragist, and namesake of Anthony Middle School in Manhattan.
David Ware
David Ware had served in the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry.
“After the war, he became a janitor at the statehouse in Topeka,” Haynes said. “When he died in 1885, the flag at the statehouse was lowered to half mast and the legislatures observed a moment of silence in his honor.”
But Ware’s experience was not typical for Black veterans. “This was happening at the same time a lot of communities in Kansas are adopting segregation laws. Some communities are becoming ‘Sundown’ communities because they don’t want African Americans in their midst or they don’t want them to have the same rights.”
Haynes noted it took until 1870 for Blacks to get the right to vote with the passage of the 15th Amendment.
Mary Ann Ball Bickerdyke
Mary “Mother” Bickerdyke had been an nurse for the Union Army.
“She was a very hard worker,” Haynes said, “very dedicated to nursing those sick and wounded soldiers. At one point, an officer had gone to General Sherman and said, ‘You know this nurse Bickerdyke contradicted one of my orders.’ Sherman replied, ‘I can’t do anything about it, she outranks me.’
“After the war years,” Haynes continued, “Mother Bickerdyke helped lead a movement of veterans and widows and their children to settle in Kansas. She helped bring thousands of these folks out to Kansas and established a home for veterans families and former Union Army nurses outside of Ellsworth. She was possibly the most beloved person to serve in the war who lived in Kansas after the war years.”
Most Kansans Prosper
After the war, Kansas was railroad happy, according to Haynes.
“The transcontinental railroad was seen a the triumph of Union loyalists in the war effort and a symbol of freedom and prosperity,” he said. “In 1865, Kansas had only 71 miles of railroad track. Five years later, that figure had increased more than 17-fold and a rail line now reached across the state to Denver.
“By 1889, Kansas had more railroad track per capita than any U.S. State or country in the world. Perhaps more than any other single innovation, railroads made Kansas what it became after the Civil War – a very different place than it had been before.”
Haynes said the Civil War saved the United States and abolished slavery, “but it was a calamity for Native Americans. They, of course, were already living on the land where Kansans wanted the railroad to run. During and after the Civil War, the federal and state authorities used the pretext that some of these peoples had, at least tacitly, supported the Confederacy or at least not fought for the Union to enact these treaties and essentially drove them off their land.”
But the majority of Kansans enjoyed prosperity after the war. Settlers streamed in, mostly from Europe, and Kansas became the bread basket of the United States.
