Filing for the city and school board positions closed June 1.
According to County Clerk, and election supervisor, Dawn Henry, at this time there is no primary scheduled for Pottawatomie County.
The Times will run candidate profiles for contested positions prior to the general election, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
City Offices
• Belvue: Mayor – vote for one – James Horak. City Council – no filings.
• Emmett: Mayor – vote for one – Paige Carrier (Holz). City Council – vote for five or fewer – Erin Lacey, Travis Egbert, Spencer Trumbly, Rachel Trumbly.
• Havensville: City Council – vote for three or fewer – John B. Niehues, Josh Mapes.
• Louisville: Mayor – vote for one – Bobby D. Benton. City Council – vote for five or fewer – Catherine Chloe Weeks, Darren C. Prockish, David C. Prockish.
• Olsburg: City Council – vote for three or fewer – David W. Gibson, Karl Kasselman.
• Onaga: Mayor – vote for one – Alex Miller. City Council – vote for three or fewer – Robby C. McGowan.
• St. George: Mayor – vote for one – Debby Werth, Andrew Donovan. City Council – vote for two or fewer – Hans K. Tessman, Spencer Parsons, Matt Ruhnke.
• St. Marys: City Commission – vote for one or fewer – Francis Awerkamp.
• Wamego: City Commission Position 5 – vote for one – Dorothy Ann McNinch, Michael D. Baker Sr., Dwight D. Faulkner.
• Wheaton: Mayor – vote for one – Terry Force. City Council – vote for five or fewer – Roger Magnett.
• Westmoreland: City Council – vote for three or fewer – John Coleman, Bruce Meininger, Waide Purvis.
School Boards
• USD 320, Wamego: (vote for one each position) Position 1 – Deb Long; Position 2 – Kathryn “Katie” Tolle; Position 3 – Bruce Coleman; Position 7 (at large) – Jesse Rhoads; Position 4 (unexpired term) -- Daniel Tidwell, Jolene A. Meyer.
• USD 321, Kaw Valley: (vote for one each position) Position 1 – Adrienne Olejnik, Morgan Hansen, Elias Espinoza; Position 2 – Kimberly S. Gillum; Position 3 – Michelle Martin; Position 7 (at large) – Jodi Porter, Matthew Childs.
• USD 322, Onaga: (vote for one each position) Position 1 – Tasha Lara; Position 2 – Amy Kolterman; Position 3 – Brian Matson; Position 7 (at large) – Brandon Spevacek.
• USD 323, Rock Creek: (vote for one each position) Position 1 – Nathan Meile; Position 2 – Brandi M. Miller; Position 3 – no filing; Position 7 – Jared Meitler.
