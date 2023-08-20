Wamego Commission.jpg

WHS Student Council Representatives Layton Burgess and Hope Jacobs appear before the Wamego City Commission to request a street closure for the Homecoming parade.

 Courtesy Photo

Eric Artzer appeared at the Aug. 15 Wamego City Commission meeting to request street closures for the Oztoberfest car show, Heroes, Hot Rods and Motorcycles, on 6th Street through 8th Street.

This car show is being done in conjunction with Wamego High School’s Veterans Honor Flight, as a gathering for veterans.