Eric Artzer appeared at the Aug. 15 Wamego City Commission meeting to request street closures for the Oztoberfest car show, Heroes, Hot Rods and Motorcycles, on 6th Street through 8th Street.
This car show is being done in conjunction with Wamego High School’s Veterans Honor Flight, as a gathering for veterans.
The city will already have Lincoln Avenue closed through the duration of OZtoberfest, but the car show needed two additional blocks.
Porches on Poplar
The city commission had discussed the Chamber of Commerce’s event, Porches on Poplar, at a previous meeting, and they approved the event for its second year. It will take place on the blocks from 4th Street to just past 6th Street.
Flint Hills MPO
At the previous meeting, the commission had discussed appointing a Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization representative for Wamego, nominating Commissioner Richard Weixelman. However, he was not present so the nomination was tabled until the Aug. 15 meeting, when Wexielman accepted the appointment.
The city commission also nominated Michele Jacobs as the alternate representative. Jacobs also accepted the appointment.
Homecoming Parade
Hope Jacobs and Layton Burgess, the vice president and president of the WHS StuCo, requested street closures for Wamego High School’s homecoming parade. These road closures will include Lincoln Avenue from 10th Street to 4th Street, 4th Street from Lincoln Avenue to Poplar Street, and Poplar Street from 4th Street to the entrance of the student parking lot.
The parade will take place from 12:45 – 2 p.m., Sept. 22. Jacobs and Burgess had already discussed the parade with the school principal and vice-principal, Julie Schrum and Travis Graber, and received permission.
Public Works Shop
The city has been arranging the demolition of the old public works shop so they may lay out a new parking lot in its place. Because of the history of the building, there are a few more steps the city has to take until it can be demolished.
First, there is a work order that must go with the city’s master agreement with Olsson to complete the engineering. The environmental engineering fee will cost $27,740. The city manager, Stacie Eichem, said that the staff recommended going forward with it.
Project Updates
On Aug. 21, the city put up the road closures as the street project will begin on Vine Street on Aug. 23.
There are two change orders for the library construction project. The first is in regard to the building having dead space underneath the stairs for storage. It will not be a finished space but finished enough, with a fire sprinkler installed, to store a rack of chairs. This change will cost $1,289.
The second change order is to seal an empty space on the edge between the library building and the Iron Clad building, for fire protection. This was discussed with the fire chief and building officials, who approved of building a frame and sealing it but not attaching it to the rock wall. This will be $2,887.
Chipper Truck
The Parks Department is in need of a new chipper truck, to replace the one with a damaged engine. They received an insurance check for $25,000. The replacement was also included in the city’s budget this year.
The public works director, Casey Frisbee, has worked with the Reed Company, which does customizations. In fitting the back part of the truck that is still usable they came up with a new engine, cab, valves, and hydraulics. It will come up to $45,000. The Reed Company is still interested in the overhead crane which is stored in the old city shop and is willing to trade, offering to take off $1,000 from the truck’s price. The city manager said that accepting $44,000 for the truck is contingent on Reed moving the crane.
Reports
In the near future, there will be an opening for a customer service position at city hall. Eichem said that an intern who worked at city hall this summer may move forward to fill in that position.
The Wamego Police Department is in the process of conducting interviews for full time and part time officers.
The Aquatic Department is recruiting daytime lifeguards to keep the indoor pool open during the day.
