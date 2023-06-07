Cinderella 1.png

The wicked step family plots against Cinderella. Working on the scene in rehearsal are Shelby Coleman (left), Portia; Jennifer Schermerhorn (center) wicked stepmother; and Delanie Rhoads (right), Joy.

 Courtesy photo Mindy Thierolf

Comedy, magic and music abound on The Columbian stage, as Cinderella opens this Friday.

Even though this musical treat is directed by Mindy Thierolf, more known for her Summer Theatre Academy productions, she assures audiences it’s an all ages production.