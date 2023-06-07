Comedy, magic and music abound on The Columbian stage, as Cinderella opens this Friday.
Even though this musical treat is directed by Mindy Thierolf, more known for her Summer Theatre Academy productions, she assures audiences it’s an all ages production.
“I’ve directed so many children’s shows that it was hard to convince the public this was a grown-up theatrical production,” she said. “Even though this is a fairy tale, and appeals to younger audience members, there are many comedic parts and such that will appeal to people of all ages.”
According to Thierolf, while there are many versions of Cinderella, “our script is chosen from the Rodgers and Hammerstein version which premiered live on CBS March 31, 1957.
“At the time, more than 100 million television viewers tuned in to see the 22-year-old Julie Andrews star in the musical adaptation of this classic fairy tale,” Thierolf continued.
Thierolf said one of the scenes where comedy, magic and music comes together is when the queen decides the kingdom should have a ball to find a wife for her son.
“All the king can think about is how much it will cost, and there’s a song in which they argue about the menu and cost,” she said. “The king proclaims he doesn’t want ‘King Crab’ because of the name, but he does want the ‘wine of his country’, which is beer, and ‘marshmallows’ for ‘toasting’. The king is seen throughout the show eating marshmallows from a very expensive chalice.”
If music, comedy and magic isn’t enough, Thierolf said people should come for the costumes. “They are Broadway quality,” she said. “Peggy Riley is our costume designer.”
The costumes will be highlighted on the set created by Bob and Lorinda Sultzer who “took the set from Clue and reconstructed it to become the castle. Best set ever!”
This show, in rehearsal since April 10, has a mixed bag of actors and actresses, including children. “The kids play many roles,” Thierolf said, “but one of them is they are magic. They make the magic happen.”
The Cast
Herald – Kiera Klotzer; Townspeople – Juliana Cerny, Evie Manes, Aubri Rhoads, Martha Skees, Brenna Smoller, Rowan Stockebrand, Piper VanDuesen; Stepmother – Jennifer Schermerhorn; Stepsister Portia – Shelby Coleman; Stepsister Joy — Delanie Rhoads; Cinderella – Pyper Paddock; King I – Bryan Scruggs; King II – Jeff Patrick; Queen – Shelly Coleman; Prince – Francis McAtarian; Chef – Nate Bornick; Steward – Benji Rae Scruggs; Footman – Jacoby Rhoads; Godmother – Claudia McAlister; Understudies – Emma Loura (Cinderella), Felicity Wohletz (Queen).
The Crew
Director – Mindy Thierolf; Assistant Director – Bekah Rhoads; State Manager – Betty Amos; Assistant State Manager – Lily Moss; Sound Technician – Joel Van Os; Light Technician – Scott Chainey; Costume Designer – Peggy Riley; Set Designers – Bob and Lorinda Sultzer; Choreography – Lily Moss; Stage Hands – Courtney Bradley, Riley Gill, Sam Schermerhorn.
The Details
Cinderella will run three weekends, June 9-11, 16-18, and 23-25. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available online at columbiantheatre.com or by calling the box office at 785-456-2029.
