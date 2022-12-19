In the world of coincidences, this Christmas there is a local one on the USS Nimitz, a United States Navy aircraft carrier.
There are more than 285,000 sailors in the Navy, with 5,000 to 5,200 serving on the Nimitz.
In the world of coincidences, this Christmas there is a local one on the USS Nimitz, a United States Navy aircraft carrier.
There are more than 285,000 sailors in the Navy, with 5,000 to 5,200 serving on the Nimitz.
Three sailors from the small town of Wamego (2021 population 4,860) have found their way aboard – Petty Officer Second Class Bryson York, Petty Officer Second Class Aaron Brozek, and Senior Chief Melissa Wahl.
According to the Navy's Facebook page, the carrier crossed the International Date Line and arrived in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of Operations on Friday, Dec. 16. Sailors did not experience Thursday, Dec. 15, as the ship jumped from 11:59 p.m. Dec. 14 to 12:00 a.m., Dec. 16.
Far away from home on the holiday, the sailors have sent Christmas greetings back to Wamego.
Petty Officer Second Class Bryson York is a 2018 Wamego High School graduate and joined the Navy Oct. 2, 2019. He is stationed with VFA-146 in NAS (Naval Air Station) Lemoore in the California central valley. He wishes a Merry Christmas to his Mom and Dad, Kelley and David York.
Petty Officer Second Class Aaron Brozek is a 2014 graduate of Wamego High School and joined the Navy Aug. 12, 2014.
He was stationed on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and Edwards AFB prior to the Nimitz.
He wishes a very Merry Christmas to his Mother and Father, Wayde and Sonya Brozek, along with his brothers and sister Ashley, Corey and Collin.
Senior Chief Melissa Wahl is a 2001 graduate of Wamego High School and joined the Navy Oct. 4, 2005.
She has been stationed in Whidbey Island, Wash., and various locations in San Diego.
The Senior Chief is currently stationed at HSM-73, BattleCats.
She wishes a very Merry Christmas to her Dad, Neil Wahl, and her Mom and Stepfather Brian and Marla Brandon. She additionally wishes a Merry Christmas to her children Jackson, 11, and Jace, 10 who are currently with their dad in San Diego.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.