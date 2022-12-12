The commissioners elected a new mayor and vice mayor for the next city year. Matthew Childs was nominated for mayor by Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith. With no other nominees or opposition, Matthew Childs was elected mayor for 2023. Kleinsmith in turn, was elected vice mayor for the year 2023.
Tri-County Waste Contract
Christie Hitch from Tri-County Waste spoke to the city commission about some adjustments to the waste removal services.
According to Hitch, various things have changed since first taking the contract with the city in 2018, from the price of a new garbage truck to the bid. In the next year, each household will get a trash toter, since many people in town have small bins which are easily blown down by the wind, resulting in mess.
Tri-county toters will also ensure the safety of the workers. After one employee suffered a back injury from lifting heavy trash bins and was out of work for a year. The toters have wheels, so they may be easily pushed to the curb, and then the truck lifts them. Providing these toters will add an extra $22 fee and they will not be an option. Households will additionally get a smaller trash container in case they have extra trash items.
“We don’t want to be picking stuff up off the ground. If there is an extra bag or two, it’s no problem but we would prefer if all of the trash is put into a container,” said Hitch.
Short-Term Rentals
Ordinance 1335, was proposed to the commission after the city’s planning commission discussed a request for allowing residences in town to be used for Airbnbs. This ordinance will allow short term rentals in St Marys, in all of the city’s residential zones with no city oversight or permits to fill out. The commissioners approved the ordinance.
2023 Health Insurance
The city has health insurance for its employees through Blue Cross Blue Shield, which is a grandfathered plan. Any changes to this plan will cause it to lose its grandfathered status.
Recently, the city has been solicited by insurance companies, including Theel Insurance from Emporia, who offered a high deductible health insurance plan but it is too late in the year, too close to the January renewal, to consider changing out the grandfathered plan.
City Manager Maurice Cordell recommended keeping the grandfathered plan as it is. According to Kleinsmith, who spoke with city employees at a recent event, employees are satisfied with the insurance they already have. The commissioners approved the 2023 employee healthcare plan, as presented.
January Work Sessions
Cordell wants to invite B&G Consultants to the January work sessions as they are involved in a series of city projects. The first work session will cover the water, sewer, and electric departments, including projects involving the gravity flow sewer line and the well in the park. The second work session will cover the police, street, and park departments. These work sessions will be officially scheduled at the next meeting, in accordance to the availability of the engineers and city commissioners.
Meeting Procedures
The commissioners agreed to adopt a set of rules on how the city meetings are run.
Kleinsmith requested to not have a time limit on public comments so speakers are not cut off and removed before their statements are completed, as long as they are respectful and courteous.
“I will sit here until midnight, one or two o'clock in the morning if people want to talk. I don’t want to see that we restrict people from talking,” said Kleinsmith. “I am not in favor of anything that will cut off these people from getting their chance to address us in a public forum.”
Childs agrees that people should be allowed to speak without getting cut off, but has also seen his share of long meetings to disagree on having absolutely no time limits on the public commentaries, especially if speakers are repeating each other. This item was tabled.
Substation Improvement
Evergy plans to incorporate one of their transformers into St. Marys' distribution system as a backup. This will cost $250,000 but there is no way to get a second quote on it.
Cordell asked to re-introduce the topic at the upcoming work session so the new members of the commission can discuss it further before making a decision. “It would be an important improvement because if our transformer at the substation went out, we wouldn’t be without power,” said Cordell. “There’s not a lot of extra parts lying around for some of this stuff.” The transfer of property was already done formally through the state. A final decision still needs to be made.
Chamber Of Commerce
Bridgette Parks, representing the Chamber of Commerce, addressed the commission, requesting a retroactive blanket waiver of the $250 armory fee, especially for large events like The Bells of St. Marys in the next year, as well as for any events that will require a fee. The Chamber had intended to discuss this last year, but had to wait until the new commission was in place.
“We don’t profit at all, everything we collect we put into advertising and insurance fees so it’s basically eating a lot of the budget that’s left when we do pay the fee,” said Parks.
The city manager mentioned that the Bells of St. Marys usually has the fee waived every year. As for the other events, Cordell recommended that the Chamber submit a list of proposed events to be reviewed by the city. Parks informed the commission that at the moment, the Chamber is still planning next year’s events and because there will be some changes, the only event known at the moment is the Bells of St. Marys. The city waived the fee for the 2022 Bells of St. Marys.
