chess tables.jpg

These two chess tables were recently installed near the shelter house at Wamego City Park. They were funded by friends and family of John Lichtenhan in his memory. To use them, please bring chess pieces, or soon sets will be available for check out at the Wamego Public Library.

 Courtesy Photo Wamego Friends of the Park

In an abbreviated meeting Aug. 1, Wamego City Commissioners learned about the new chess tables recently installed in Wamego's city park.

They were funded by John Lichtenhan's friends and family in his memory.