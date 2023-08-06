These two chess tables were recently installed near the shelter house at Wamego City Park. They were funded by friends and family of John Lichtenhan in his memory. To use them, please bring chess pieces, or soon sets will be available for check out at the Wamego Public Library.
In an abbreviated meeting Aug. 1, Wamego City Commissioners learned about the new chess tables recently installed in Wamego's city park.
They were funded by John Lichtenhan's friends and family in his memory.
In other park updates, the Kirkpatrick shelter house is now complete and the pool is wrapping up its summer season. Aug. 11 will be the last full day for the outdoor pool then it will be open on weekends through Sept. 3.
Department Update
The city’s power plant has been running a great deal due to the heat wave, increasing electricity use for air conditioning. Two electric linemen from Wamego’s distribution department are in Kansas City, helping the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities with a storm outage.
The Police Department and Fire Department had active shooter training at the high school.
MPO Appointment
The Metropolitan Planning Organization wishes for the City of Wamego to appoint a representative. Commissioner Cliff Baughman has been the city's representative. Stacie Eichem, the city manager, wanted to wait until everyone on the commission was present before going forward in choosing any new representatives for the MPO.
Board Appointments
There were three board appointments at the meeting.
The first was Jay Garretson, who applied to join the Airport Board; and Corey Lindsley and Rob Adams have applied to join the planning commission.
Project Updates
The city is hoping to begin working on the street project in the next couple of weeks but must wait on an update from the contractor first. All updates on this project can be found on the city’s website.
There were two change orders for the ongoing library project. The first change order, for the cost of $5,037, is for the EIFS siding on the bottom of the new building. The second change order is to add four joists to the old library building, at the cost of $78,368. After workers removed some sheetrock, they found that the old wooden joists were rotting. They will be taken from the main floor and replaced on the upper level. Three months ago, it was estimated to cost about $100,000 to replace the joists but the actual price was found to be lower. Staff recommended moving forward with it. These change orders were approved by the commission as presented.
Purchase Request
The commission approved the purchase of a Grasshopper lawn mower for the Park Department from KanEquip for $15,466.
Casey Frisbee, the Public Works Director, found three different prices of the same mower. Frisbee looked into KanEquip in Wamego, as well as Grasshopper Direct. Because it’s government pricing, they all came back at $15,466. Parks staff recommended buying the mower from KanEquip, which fits in the budget. The city commissioners approved the purchase of a Grasshopper lawn mower from KanEquip at $15,466.
Sales Tax
Sales Tax is on the rise. On the city’s side it is up by about 8.7 percent and on the county’s side it is up by about 4.9 percent.
