Yoga should be accessible, affordable, and adaptable for everyone. This is the philosophy Chapter Five Yoga was founded on.
“Any age, any size, and ability,” says Alison Pugh, owner of the Wamego studio. “We want to reach as many people as possible.”
Founded in Manhattan by Jessa Voos, Chapter Five Yoga was born out of a love for community and a desire to make yoga accessible and inclusive. The name of the studio comes from a poem Voos felt a special connection to. “An Autobiography in Five Short Chapters” by Portia Nelson reflects self-discovery and awareness. The poem speaks of pitfalls one encounters on the journey through life, and how one learns through the difficult moments. The last chapter, Chapter Five, simply states “I walk down another street.”
Voos has a passion to make people feel better in their body and she wanted to reach as many people as possible. She created Chapter Five Yoga to eliminate any barriers people may have towards practicing yoga.
This was exactly the type of community Alison Pugh was looking for after the birth of her last child. Pugh began practicing yoga in college, but became more disciplined in her practice through Voos’s studio and classes led by Carrie Ficke. She fell in love with the style and philosophy of the classes taught at Chapter Five and decided to pursue her teaching certification.
According to Pugh, Chapter Five Yoga focuses on individual anatomy.
“I think that makes Chapter Five yoga different from any other type of yoga. It’s so focused on the anatomy and making the poses adaptable and accessible for anybody’s individual body,” says Pugh. “It’s all about how you feel once your body aligns in certain ways.”
After teaching in Manhattan for a while, Pugh recognized that many people from Wamego were coming to Manhattan for yoga. “I just thought, ‘wouldn’t it be cool to have a Chapter Five in Wamego,’” she says. That seed of an idea grew as she spoke with others about it. With encouragement from Voos and after securing a location through Dan and Angela Holmgren, who let her use space in the Imagemakers building, Pugh’s vision began to take shape.
“It takes a lot. You need a community. Jessa was my mentor, Dan and Angela Holmgren with the building…that was the main thing I needed. I also went through Pottawatomie County EcoDevo for funding and have a mentor through them for three years,” says Pugh. Pugh is thankful for everyone that made her dream a reality.
Pugh would love to see you at a class sometime and welcomes drop-ins. The class schedule and pricing can be found online at chapterfiveyoga.com. With over two dozen classes a week, there is something for everyone. Classes throughout the week are tailored toward any ability level. Parent and child yoga is offered on Saturdays along with a beginner’s class. Athlete’s yoga and a slow flow is offered on Sundays.
Chapter Five Yoga is located at 514 Lincoln Avenue in the Imagemaker’s building.
