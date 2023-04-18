Wamego is known for its heart, according to Cherlyn White-Conklin, guest speaker at the inaugural Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Match Day.
Several different organizations had the opportunity to tap into that heart at Monday’s membership meeting.
“I’m a lifelong resident of Wamego,” White-Conklin told the Chamber members and guests. She noted in the 70s, 80s and 90s, a Junior Chamber of Commerce was started. “And it was just a part of what Wamego is. Chris Hupe, most of you most likely know him, talks about that word community and net givers, so the people that live here, tend to give their time here. They don’t ask what you can do for them. It’s what can we do for you and for our community. People really step forward and that’s what makes this such a vibrant community and why people want to move here and live here and raise their children here.”
She listed several different ways volunteers were the lifeblood of the community including the 4th of July, Tulip Festival and library, and then urged even more volunteerism.
“If you’re not a part of that, I would ask why,” she said. “Have you not found your group? Has someone not asked you? Don’t wait to be asked. Because you’re going to hear from a giant group of people today, all who need volunteers in various forms. And everyone has time, talent and resources to give.
“So I would ask the question,” she continued. “Do you have the desire in your heart? Because this town thrives on that. It’s what we do, it’s what we are. And I think that makes us unique. So I would ask you today, take notes, listen to your other not-for-profits today.”
Each of the non-profits was given two minutes to inform the members of their mission and need for volunteers.
Whitney’s Warriors Nora’s Angels
Whitney Mayer spoke on behalf of her organization, saying it came about as a result of all the community support when she had cancer.
“Some local people helped us tremendously when I was sick by calling us up randomly and saying, ‘Hey, we’re gonna pay your house payment this month. We’re going to do things for you to help the financial burden while you are sick.”
After she beat the cancer, she wanted to recreate that and Whitney’s Warriors came about. The Nora’s Angels part of the group is in memory of a local person who passed away due to cancer.
Mayer said most of the funding comes through Match Day gifts at the Wamego Community Foundation and so far, they have helped 10 families, giving away $16,000.
Wamego Public Library Friends of the Library
Darci Hildebrand, WPL director, spoke for both organizations.
“We have lots and lots of ways for folks to donate their time,” she said. “In 2022, we had 530 volunteer hours that were spent decorating for the Summer Reading program, helping clean or change out the StoryWalk book and transporting many, many boxes of books and furnishings out of the building so we can start our construction project.
The library typically wants volunteers 14 or older, but that’s negotiable. The current urgent need is for help during the Summer Reading Program.
Hildebrand said the Friends of the Library was awarded the 2022 Outstanding Friends Group by the state wide organization. “They primarily do fund raising events that support learning opportunities to promote literary and lifelong learning at the library,” she said. “But they also support Read Across America, a partnership with the schools, and Kansas Reads to Preschoolers, an outreach program to local childcare facilities.”
Habitat for Humanity
Ben Deaver, manager, informed the members his branch of the organization serves Riley and Pottawatomie County.
“Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” he said. “The way we’re going after that is through building homes, building community and building hope all together. So we have a lot of opportunities to match your time, talents and treasure to that vision.”
He said the group was in a rebuilding stage after COVID and they had just hired a new volunteer coordinator. Ways people can volunteer include working or donating to the Restore and working on the construction sites along with other unique ways.
Girl Scouts
Christine Chainey a local volunteer with the Girls Scouts and a Service Unit Manager for the troops in the area spoke of opportunities to help.
She noted there were 12 troops, with 86 girls, from Westmoreland to Alma, including Wamego, St. George and St. Marys.
“So, we have a lot of girls in this area and hopefully you support them with cookies,” she said. “But, we are more than just cookies.” She explained girls at all levels were able to earn badges in everything from robotics to trailblazing, automotive to crafts. “There are badges for just about everything, so I wanted to share those with you in case through your business, or a hobby on the side, you can help provide these opportunities. It really doesn’t take a lot of time, maybe a couple of hours.”
Columbian Theatre OZ Museum
Clint Stueve, executive director, and Rhonda Jacques spoke about the Columbian Theatre/OZ Museum.
Stueve noted it was volunteers who brought the Columbian back to life.
“When the Columbian was shuttered, and we were starting to see a lackluster main street, a bunch of community members decided to revive the Columbian and make this an anchor tenant on our main street.”
“One of the things we have recently started here at the Columbian, a few of us are going through a Kansas Volunteer Commission program called Service Enterprises,” Jacques said. “With that, the coaching and learning that we are doing, we will be establishing different ways to work with volunteers not only here at the Columbian, but within our community.”
4-H Clubs
Erin Tyner, who works for K-State Research and Extension in Pott Co., told the group there are currently nine community clubs with 320 members. “There are huge opportunities for volunteerism within 4-H,” she said. “We have a project selection guide. That’s about five pages of all the different types of projects they can enroll in and engage in as they go through their 4-H education. If you have an interest in something, there is probably an opportunity to volunteer.”
She also noted that 4-H isn’t just about livestock. “There’s photography, STEM, health and wellness, family studies, clothing and textiles,” she said.
Wamego Community Foundation
Mike McCall, Wamego Community Foundation, says the role of his organization is to build relationships between community needs and donors.
Many of the volunteer programs represented Monday go through the Foundation for funding.
“Through partnerships with a number of entities in town, government agencies, school districts, etc., we have used the benefit of a tax exemption to help them raise funds.
Senior Center
Francesca Honeywell, manager of the Wamego Area Senior and Community Center, spoke of the need for Meals on Wheels Drivers.
“We help our senior citizens stay at home and receive a nutritious meal,” she said. “What’s important for our volunteers – we don’t want your weekends, we don’t want your evenings, so you can stay home with your family. But that means it’s hard for us to get volunteers because our time is around lunchtime, between 11 and 11:30. That’s pretty much all we need.”
She added thanks to those who were already volunteering and noted how the program brightened up seniors’ day.
“A lot of our customers stay home and they don’t see anybody,” she said. “So seeing a volunteer bringing meals to them means a lot.”
Wamego Chamber
Tegan Kreider, Events & Tourism coordinator, finished off the round of organizations by discussing the need for volunteers.
“First, thank you for all your help at this event (the Tulip Festival),” she said. “The event could not wrap up without you. Now that we’ve wrapped up that, we’re in full force for the Fourth of July. If you want to be part of those 150 volunteers, we have room for you.”
