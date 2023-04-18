chamber.jpg
Buy Now

Cherlyn White-Conklin speaks about volunteerism at Monday’s Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Match Day.

 Beth Day | The Times

Wamego is known for its heart, according to Cherlyn White-Conklin, guest speaker at the inaugural Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Match Day.

Several different organizations had the opportunity to tap into that heart at Monday’s membership meeting.