Wamego Cemetery roads will be improved, as the city commission took action on the project June 6 in an abbreviated meeting.
The city had put out proposals to do the milling and overlay at the cemetery. This will include redoing the asphalt at the cemetery entrances and wherever there is currently asphalt. Gravel areas will be left as is.
The city received a quote from Shilling Construction Company for $69,487 and City Manager Stacie Eichem recommended moving forward. While there was no official timeline stated in Shilling’s proposal, the asphalt work will be done sometime this season.
CAT Skid Loader
The city will purchase the skid loader it is currently leasing for $63,862. The machine is a year old, with 500 miles.
Several years ago, the city began leasing skid loaders for $5,000 a year but the leasing price has increased significantly over time. It cost $9,500 last year. Because the cost of leasing would be increasing yet again, to $24,000 a year, the city manager recommended the purchase.
Project Updates
The commissioners approved several change orders to ongoing projects.
The first, for the Scenic Ridge Property Development, was a credit of $1,018, after some changes were made to the storm drainage. This change order was approved by Olsson Construction and the city staff.
The next two change orders were for the Library Project. Change Order #16 will cost $642, following up from when the shoring was removed and additional gravel was needed behind the library building. The other Library Project change order was a credit of $737, referring back to a previous change order when the contractors were making an addition to connect the roof of the older building with the roof of the new building. When this was finished, there were funds left over. Instead of adjusting that change order, a new change order was made so the city could receive money back.
Purchase Requests
The commission approved the purchase of a Kubota mower from KanEquip for the street department. Cost is $17,980.
The second purchase request is for a 39-inch mill extension for the skid loaders, through Foley and CAT for $31,500. This purchase was also approved by the city commission.
Department Updates
The outdoor pool is open and so far there have been many swimmers, though there have been several early closures in the past week due to thunderstorms. The Recreation Department is also in full swing, though they have also been rained out in the past week. The new recreation director, Maggie Strait, began her position full time on Monday.
In the police department, Jason Powell was promoted to deputy chief. School Resource Officer Eric Coleman is certified to teach mental health first aid so the city is offering those classes free to the public this summer. Registration will be online on the city’s website.
The traffic light installation on Columbian Road is ongoing. It is is now expected to be completed by June 26.
The meeting will discuss the Street Project which will be taking place on Walnut, Chestnut, Spruce, and Vine Street. It will mostly cover the first phase of this project, which will begin on Vine Street. The contractor for this project will be present to answer any questions residents may have.
