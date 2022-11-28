Wamego has decorated for Christmas, and the annual Season of Lights celebration is set for Sunday evening.
The event centers around the Wamego City Park and Lincoln Avenue, with most activities from 4-7 p.m.
City Park Activities
• Visit with Santa – and get a picture taken too! Santa will be in the School House from 4-7 p.m.
• Hayride around the park – 4-7 p.m.
• Hot chocolate and cookies at the Historical Museum. Enjoy the beautiful decorations and a bit of warm-up. Wamego High School singers will perform on the front porch, adding to the holiday spirit.
• Holiday Paws Parade – a fundraiser for the Paws of OZ Dog Park, this parade lets Wamego's furry friends show off their holiday finery. Registration is at 4:30 p.m. in the shelter house. There is a $10 entry fee.
Downtown Activities
• Visit the Iron Clad for a model train exhibit from 1-7 p.m. Also at the Iron Clad, Children's Holiday Pillow Craft – free for the first 100 youngsters from 4:30-7 p.m.
• Columbian Theatre Open House – Treats available while the last. Make snowman ornaments or a Poppy craft. Pictures with the cast of A Christmas Story and Christmas books with the Wamego Public Library Storytime Dogs.
City Lighting
Wamego is well-known for its handcrafted lighting displays. In addition to the park, they can be found:
• Railroad Park (4th & Lincoln)
• West Highway 24 (¾ mile west)
• East Highway 24 (Intersection of Balderson Blvd.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.