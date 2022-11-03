The Caring Community Foundation has released the holiday Care Catalog, according to Susie Kufahl, Foundation director.

The Care Catalog is an online, crowdfunding campaign to support local nonprofit work in and around the communities of Westmoreland, St. George, Onaga, and St. Marys during the holiday season. This second annual campaign, sponsored by the Caring Community Foundation, is meant to connect donors to nonprofits who are looking for end-of-year funding to reach their project or program goals.