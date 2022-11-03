The Caring Community Foundation has released the holiday Care Catalog, according to Susie Kufahl, Foundation director.
The Care Catalog is an online, crowdfunding campaign to support local nonprofit work in and around the communities of Westmoreland, St. George, Onaga, and St. Marys during the holiday season. This second annual campaign, sponsored by the Caring Community Foundation, is meant to connect donors to nonprofits who are looking for end-of-year funding to reach their project or program goals.
The 2022 Care Catalog is primarily a live online process with lots of fun incentives that will run for three weeks on the Caring Community Foundation’s website at ccfks.org. Paper copies of the Care Catalog are available for reference, but of course, these cannot keep up with the live online version of the Catalog.
How to Participate
Access the Care Catalog online at ccfks.org and follow us at Facebook.com/CCFoundationKS on Nov. 16 through Dec. 7. Shop the list of projects and give to one or more nonprofits easily. Each organization is requesting funding for a specific project, program, or organizational need. All participating nonprofits are located in the Onaga, St. Marys, Westmoreland, or St. George area.
Click the “donate” button to support the nonprofit(s) of your choosing. Donations are via PayPal.
“You may donate as many times as you wish to as many projects as you choose,” Kufahl said. “We will tally funding progress per project and update online daily.
“Join in the Fun of Incentive Days,” she continued. “Eight Incentive Days are named in the catalog and online. These are days for easy participation in fun challenges where you can win $500 for your favorite project.”
Thank You
All credit card fees will be paid by Farmers State Bank, so 100 percent of donations will go to projects.
In addition to the Caring Community Foundation, and an anonymous donor, please thank these local sponsors who are making this project possible: Farmers State Bank, Short Stop, Charlson & Wilson, Rezac Land & Livestock, and John and Paulette Simecka.
The Care Catalog is taking on the project because it serves the mission of the CCF.
“We want to encourage philanthropy in our communities and celebrate our local nonprofits that do important work every day,” Kufahl said, “this way, everyone can have some fun while doing good!”
For further information contact Kufahl at skufahl@ccfks.org or 785-764-3282. If online access is not a choice for giving, checks may be made out to the Caring Community Foundation with the nonprofit project in the memo line and sent to the CCF at P.O. Box 54, 307 Leonard St., Onaga, KS 66521. Donations are tax deductible.
