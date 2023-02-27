Health Department Director Leslie Campbell on Monday briefed the Pottawatomie County Commissioners on the current status of Senate Bill 6.

The bill, originated by Kansas Senator Mark Steffen, has passed through the Senate and is now in the hands of the House. The bill did not receive enough votes to be veto-proof, however. The bill would cause local health authorities to lose the power to quarantine or isolate infected people. Schools would also no longer be mandated to report infectious outbreaks.