Health Department Director Leslie Campbell on Monday briefed the Pottawatomie County Commissioners on the current status of Senate Bill 6.
The bill, originated by Kansas Senator Mark Steffen, has passed through the Senate and is now in the hands of the House. The bill did not receive enough votes to be veto-proof, however. The bill would cause local health authorities to lose the power to quarantine or isolate infected people. Schools would also no longer be mandated to report infectious outbreaks.
“It takes a lot of the authority away from the local level, and we are actually the ones seeing the diseases,” explained Campbell. “Communicable disease could be anything. And why would you not have (schools) as mandated reporters?”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman could not see any logic behind the bill. “What gives them the mindset to do something like this? I mean, did they all just go on the stupid pill that day?” said Weixelman.
While the bill largely strips KDHE and local health officers of their power, it does not stop health experts from making recommendations. Campbell noted that the bill is obviously a response to Covid, but so many other diseases are cause for concern. For example, the county is currently seeing high levels of Varicella (chicken pox). Campbell sent a letter to Kansas Senator (Dennis) Pyle with her concerns.
In addition to a high number of chicken pox cases, the county is also seeing a high level of Covid. Flu levels remain low.
The commissioners convened as the County Board of Health to sign grants for State fiscal year 2024 and the 2023 poverty guidelines.
Cat Creek Bridge
Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem asked the county commissioners if they’d be willing to partner in a cost share grant to repair the Cat Creek Bridge. The bridge was built in 1930 and has had recent maintenance work done on it by the county.
“If there is a grant opportunity now that the state could put in most of the money on it, now might be a good time to take a look at it,” said Eichem.
According to Public Works Director Tim Eisenbarth, the county spent $150,000 on the bridge in 2017. Asphalt was removed, patching was done, and a polymer overlay was applied. In 2018, the county spent $393,000. Eisenbarth did not specify what scope of work was done in 2018. “Honestly, we have done quite a bit of work. But really, it’s not on our list to be replaced any time soon,” said Eisenbarth.
Commissioner Greg Riat was unsure if the county could justify spending any funds on Cat Creek Bridge when so many other bridges in the county were in worse condition. “The Louisville Bridge needs done really bad,” said Riat. “It’s narrow. It’s bad. It really, really needs done.”
Commissioners Weixelman and McKee were open to the possibility of a small contribution for the project. “I wouldn’t be opposed to committing to $75,000,” said Weixelman.
Eichem will investigate the details of the grant and come back to the county later. The grant deadline is at the end of March.
Road Openings
The commissioners signed three resolutions to officially open roads near the intersection of Green Valley Rd and Hwy 24. Powers Ln., Farmers Ln., and Edgewood Dr. offer an alternate route to businesses to ease traffic at Green Valley Rd and Hwy 24.
Belvue Bridge
During public comments, county resident Michelle Campbell appealed to the commissioners to consider the more expensive option with regards to the Belvue Bridge construction. The option to add a third girder is estimated to extend the life of the bridge to 100 years.
“It’s well worth the money. You’ll get 100 years plus out of that bridge. Be conscientious of that now,” said Campbell. “Spend that extra $6 million. It’s a good investment.”
Engineering Agreement
The commissioners signed an engineering agreement with B&G Consultants for the bridge over Coal Creek on Onaga Rd and the Bridge over Vermillion Creek on Aiken Switch. The total engineering cost was $56,000. The bridge projects are estimated to cost a combine total just under $800,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.