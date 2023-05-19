This year's Tulip Festival was “fabulous” Tagan Kreider, event and tourism coordinator from the Chamber of Commerce, told the Wamego City Commissioners at their May 16 meeting.
“We had a lot of great feedback from our vendors and the patrons that came,” said Kreider. There were 165 vendors, 50-plus more than last year.
While the Saturday of the festival was rainy, there were still quite a few shoppers and on Sunday, when the weather was better, Kreider estimated that there were somewhere between 3,000-5,000 people in the park. The Chamber is currently working with the Kansas Department of Agriculture to look at the cellular data from that weekend to see how many cell phones were pinging off the tower, and that way get a more precise number of festival goers.
Carriage Ride Request
The city received a request from Chuck Asbury to do carriage rides once or twice a month on the city streets, using some of the parking lots and gravel areas around the park, across from the Dutch mill. These will cost $5 a person. City Manager Stacie Eichem recommended that these carriage rides should be paired with Chamber of Commerce events, like the Season of Lights, OztoberFest, and Tulip Festival. Asbury agreed to speak to Tegan Kreider from the Chamber of Commerce about it and see how it goes from there.
MIH Grant
At the last MIH (Mid-Income Housing) grant opportunity, Roadrunner Remodeling applied to renovate some apartment buildings in town and Frontier Developments to the old hospital building.
The grant for Frontier was approved, but the one Roadrunner applied for was not accepted. Because the state does not require reauthorization, they can re-register.
David Renberg from Cornerstone Developers saw the opportunity to build nine houses on the residential lots on 14th Street, over in Lincoln Crossing. Renberg and his business partner wish to apply for an MIH grant in hopes to build more middle income housing in town.
“We saw it as a good opportunity to leverage those grant funds with infrastructure that already exists to bring that money into Wamego and to add middle income housing to our community,” said Renberg. It will cost $234,000 and the grant funds will help round out the overall construction price of the properties. The money will be coming from both state and federal funding. The city commission approved a resolution for the MIH application.
Project Updates
The city manager is waiting on BBN Architects and Icon Structures to come up with a list of items to remove from the Library Project to save money as there was an increase of change orders. The library is waiting on a large change order for floor joists in the current old basement, since the engineers have decided they need to be replaced. They are still waiting to get a dollar amount for that change order as well.
The Street Project will begin in August, as it is still in the waiting phase, as the plans are complete but the city is still waiting on the materials to arrive. The city manager and public works director, Casey Frisbee looked over the project with Olsson to determine which items could be removed and found enough for a decrease of $201,065. The city commission approved of the $201,065 decrease for the Street Project.
Purchase Requests
Well #8 has been having electrical difficulties and it will need to have its electrical V8D enclosure replaced. This will be purchased from Sargent Drilling, for the price of $12,247. Sargent Drilling estimated that it may cost an additional $7,000 for the electrical work to install it.
The city reached out to KMEA, which estimated a cost of $4,000 for them to install it and the city manager recommended asking that the total purchase will not exceed $18,000.
“The wells are similar to the power plant,” she said. “We have to maintain them when something goes wrong. We don’t have much of a choice.” The commission approved the repair of the well, not to exceed $18,000.
Department Updates
For the Aquatic Department, the outdoor pool is getting ready to open and the lifeguards have begun their training in preparation for the summer. In the Recreation Department, the baseball and softball seasons have begun. The Police Department celebrated Police Appreciation Week. The Public Works Department has worked on repairing two major water leaks in the past couple weeks, with the help of the Street Department.
Executive Session
The city commission went into a five minute executive session, to discuss data relating to financial affairs with individual proprietors.
