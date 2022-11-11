Dale Burton, Wamego, was sworn in as the new St. George police chief at Thursday's city council meeting.
Burton is a former deputy with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office and a project manager at NBAF. He replaces Dan Trechter who resigned unexpectedly Aug. 22.
City Hall
The dirt work is done on the city hall site, Mayor Tim Pralle announced.
As part of that discussion, Council Member Judd McCormick asked about the possibility of relocating the building back to the original plan on the northwest corner.
“We originally voted to put both buildings on the south lot,” he said. “We thought we could save money by doing only half the dirt work.”
However, the city got a good deal and completed all the dirt work.
“By moving it back, it would set aside the south east corner for commercial,” he said.
McCormick added that he wanted to see if the original structure with the police department, two-car police car bay, community space, kitchen and bathrooms would fit.
Pralle noted there were some businesses interested in the area. They will take the question to B&G and ask for the feasibility of moving the building.
KP&F
The council heard from a KP&F (Kansas Police & Fire) representative about the advantages of the city moving away from KPERS for its police department.
The move would cost the city approximately $20,000 annually, but gives much greater benefits – especially in the areas of retirement and injury in line of duty – to officers.
To enroll the officers for the next year, the representative said paperwork must be completed by Dec. 1.
In general, the council favored the move, but wanted to make sure it fit into next year's budget. They also unofficially agreed if it did fit the budget, to hold a special meeting so the officers can join in January 2023 instead of waiting until 2024.
Safe Routes to School
The council took several actions concerning the newly acquired Kansas Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School grant.
First, they established a special fund to handle the moneys involved with the grant.
They then unanimously agreed to transfer $135,843.88 left over from the Second/Sixth St. project to the Safe Routes to School project.
Pralle said the money was remaining because they didn't do any work on Second St.
The newly transferred funds are expected to cover slight less than half of the city's contribution to the Safe Routes project.
City Attorney
St. George is looking for a new city attorney following the resignation of Bernard Irvine.
“Finding a lawyer to meet our needs isn't easy,” Pralle said. “Bernard was specialized, he knew about land acquisition and a little of the criminal side as well, which is important since we have our own police force.”
Pralle added, according to state law, a city attorney must reside either in the immediate county or a neighboring county.
The lack of a city attorney is holding up a review of the new Zoning codes.
Christmas Celebration
St. George will host its Christmas celebration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the city park. A “Special Visitor” will be there at 4:30 for photo opportunities. There will also be carriage rides for a free will donation.
The official lighting of the Christmas tree will be at 5:30.
Disc Golf
James Willbanks came before the council with the “dream of a frisbee golf course” on some land recently donated to the city for use as a park.
“Alan Fox wants to help,” he said. But, Willbanks added, they want a least a commitment the land can be used for that purpose. They would like to start clearing it over the winter.
The council unofficially agreed, with McCormick noting, “that would be awesome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.