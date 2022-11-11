dale burton.jpg
St. George Mayor Tim Pralle (left) presents Dale Burton, the city's new police chief, with his badge after Thursday night's swearing in ceremony.

 Beth Day The Times

Dale Burton, Wamego, was sworn in as the new St. George police chief at Thursday's city council meeting.

Burton is a former deputy with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office and a project manager at NBAF. He replaces Dan Trechter who resigned unexpectedly Aug. 22.