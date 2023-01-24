There’s a new police chief in town since Dale Burton took over the St. George job last November.
Burton brings a variety of experience to the post, including more than 16 years in law enforcement, which, he says, he entered as a “latecomer” at age 38.
“I never thought I’d be a cop,” he said, “because I was in the military, (and Goodyear) and everything else. But in ‘07 I started in the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department. It was a big leap, but it was well worth it. And even today, I still like doing law enforcement stuff. I still like talking to people in the community and helping out when you can help out.”
After 14 years with the sheriff’s department where Burton became the top K-9 handler, he took on a stint building a bomb dog program at the National Bio-Ag Defense Facility. He was then promoted into the project manager position, in charge around 62 security officers. Burton said it was a stressful position and when the St. George Police Chief’s job came open, he remembered what he liked about law enforcement – being able to serve the community.
“Believe it or not, about four years ago, I kind of wanted this job,” Burton said. “After being with the county for a number of years, I was ready for the next step and I thought St. George was a good place to start. They weren’t looking for a chief of police then, but I reached out to the Mayor (Tim Pralle) at the time and said if they were ever looking, I’d like to give it a shot.”
In November, Burton got the shot and he’s been happily settling in ever since.
“I believe this is a very growing community,” he said. “We have about 1,057 residents, give or take. But with Scorpion going in and 500 to 600 people working there, they have to come somewhere. I think Manhattan’s booked up on where they’re building their subdivisions and I think it’s coming this way.
As he’s began meeting people and taking part in activities, Burton has seen St. George as a “pretty cool community” with a police department that has the potential to grow and get better.
The new chief has already started the process of making the department more professional and more responsive to the citizens.
“I think we’ve made a difference in the past two to two-and-a-half months already,” he said.
The first changes were firearms, uniforms and morale.
Previously, officer carried personal weapons. “That was priority one,” Burton said. “We’re going to buy guns. And we’re going to change our uniform pants from tan to black. We’ve got gray shirts coming. We’re going to restripe the cars with a different graphic.”
That first change also involved training on the newly acquired weapons. “We’ve already taken everybody out and trained on all our weapons systems – rifles, shotguns, pistols – things you need to know at a moment’s notice.”
Another thing on his list was a department meeting.
“It was good to get everybody on the same sheet of music and to meet the chief,” he said. “See what they thought about everything. I also wanted to emphasize this is a fresh start and we’re pushing forward. We’re going to train, we’re going to have fun. We’re a secondary family besides the family we have. We depend on each other. It should be that way.”
Training has included everything from tactics to paperwork.
“I walk them through stuff like that, like the county had taught me,” Burton said. “And I’m still learning too. Every day I learn something new. Like there’s a code side of this, what Katelyn (Morris) does, learning her side of that.”
That department training will be key to dealing with big city problems which can also affect small towns like St. George. It will also include working with other law enforcement departments.
For example, in March members of the St. George PD will be joining other area officers in training at Wichita. “We’ll be able to do high risk traffic stops, deployed stop sticks, building clearing and stuff like that,” Burton said. “It’s a chance for all of us to work together.”
What all the changes lead up to is Burton’s goal of serving the community in a professional and compassionate manner to make St. George a better place to live.
“My priority is this,” he said. “Making sure the officers understand that we’re here for the community and understand that, yes, while we’re policing the community, we’re also here to help the community and just make it a better place. This thing is going to explode in three or four years, and we want to make sure this PD is ready to go.
“So far, we have a very supportive city council,” Burton concluded. “They like what we’re doing. They are like, if it needs fixing, fix it. You don’t have to ask for whatever. Just make this a great place to be. So that’s our goal.”
