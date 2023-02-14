After eight rounds, the 2023 Pottawatomie County Spelling Bee was down to two contestants – Deborah Burch and David Shultz, a seventh and eighth grader respectively, both from Flint Hills Christian School.
The championship round was competitive, but not “hostile” Saturday in the Wamego Middle School “venue” as the final two spellers squared off. Both contestants saw the “futility” of giving up. A “summary” of the events indicated there were 12 “attendees” participating in the Bee, along with the audience which was squirming on the hard bleachers as they stretched their “lumbar” spines. (At least there were no “centipedes” crawling under “basaltic” rock to distract the spellers.)
The spellers’ skill at the podium was “probative”. One would have thought they had learned to spell by “osmosis” as they gave their “laconic” answers to John Scoggins, the reader.
At the end of the contest, the bright smiles, aided by the use of “fluoride”, showed they were happy with the results. The winner, Deborah Burch, will now go into “seclusion” to practice for the upcoming State Bee. Should she advance to the National Scripps Spelling Bee and win, Burch will become quite “affluent” as there is a $52,000 prize for the winner.
Sponsorship for this year’s Pottawatomie County Spelling Bee was shared with USD 320 and the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to Burch and Shultz, the other contestants were: Adrianne Tomas-Valcin, St. George Elementary School; Gavin Weiser and Vivian Berges, Onaga Elementary School; Grace Moulton and Michael Molz, Wamego Middle School; Noah Plummer, Westmoreland Elementary School; Caleb Bridges, Rock Creek Middle School; Remington Estes and Jacoby Rhoads, West Elementary School; and Hillary Garland, St. Marys Grade School.
Editor’s note: the words in quotations were the 14 words used in the championship round. The winning word was “affluent”.
