After eight rounds, the 2023 Pottawatomie County Spelling Bee was down to two contestants – Deborah Burch and David Shultz, a seventh and eighth grader respectively, both from Flint Hills Christian School.

The championship round was competitive, but not “hostile” Saturday in the Wamego Middle School “venue” as the final two spellers squared off. Both contestants saw the “futility” of giving up. A “summary” of the events indicated there were 12 “attendees” participating in the Bee, along with the audience which was squirming on the hard bleachers as they stretched their “lumbar” spines. (At least there were no “centipedes” crawling under “basaltic” rock to distract the spellers.)