Stephan Metzger, county planner, reported to the Pott. Co. Commission Monday that the number of building permits decreased in 2022 while the prices of houses dramatically increased. The county issued 40 fewer permits for dwellings in 2022 than in the year prior.
The average home price of a home in Blue Township increased from $300,000 to $380,000 in the last two years. For homes in rural subdivisions, the value jumped from $316,000 to $424,000.
The problem could be caused by the classic issue of supply and demand. “Inventory has dramatically fallen in the last couple of years,” said Metzger. “And prices increased as a result.”
Metzger noted that other issues such as rising material costs and labor costs are likely to play a part and advised the commission that building more duplexes and triplexes would help bring down the cost of housing.
Metzger also presented the commissioners with an updated building code for approval. The building code was updated to match the city building code. Commissioner Pat Weixelman and Commissioner Dee McKee approved the updated building code. Commissioner Greg Riat was absent from this week’s meeting due to illness.
Solar
The Board of County Commissioners is set to decide the fate of commercial solar farms in Pottawatomie County on Feb 6. Stephan Metzger with the Planning and Zoning office reminded the commissioners that their decision is two parts; should commercial solar farms be permitted in the county, and if so what will the regulations be.
Weixelman noted he had received several comments from citizens in favor of solar farms and the tax revenue they would generate. However, the Planning Commission has made the recommendation for a permanent moratorium on commercial solar farms.
Belvue Bridge
Midway through the regular weekly meeting, Pottawatomie County Commissioners met with Wabaunsee County Commissioners via Zoom to discuss moving forward on the Belvue Bridge project. The project will receive funding through KDOT.
Two plans are being considered for the bridge improvement. The first plan will use the existing steel girders and will have a 24 foot deck. With only two girders, the structure would be considered “fracture critical”. It is estimated these upgrades would make the bridge structurally sound for 35 years. Total cost for that option is estimated to be $9.8 million.
A second option would upgrade the structure to three girders and a 26 foot wide deck. The probable estimate of cost is $16.4 million, which includes funds for contingencies. While the cost is substantially higher, the structure would be sound for an estimated 100 years.
No decisions were made regarding the project.
Transportation
Andrea Umscheid, Operations Director for Public Transportation, was granted approval of the updated Title VI Program booklet. Expenses for the Transportation department in 2022 were $167,967.00. Revenue was $2,823.00. After reimbursements, the total county expense was $44,493.00. Weixelman noted that while it is not a money maker, it is a program that is “good and needed.”
EMS Report
Hal Bumgarner, Director of EMS, reported the department responded to nearly two thousand 911 calls, and performed 106 standbys in 2022.
Bumgarner introduced new Assistant Director Joel Fager to the commissioners. Fager is from Wabaunsee and has 23 years of EMS experience.
The commissioners approved of Bumgarner pursuing a grant for fitness equipment. The grant would cap at $9,000, with a 10 percent match from the department.
RWD 3 Expansion
Due to a request for water on the property south of Blaine, RWD 3 requested to expand to include the area. The land is currently in RWD 4, however due to land elevation RWD 4 is unable to fulfill the request. With the annexation of the land to RWD 3, water can be successfully brought to the property.
According to County Counselor John Watt, no action was required by the commissioners. Watt advised that with a signed petition and a public hearing, the water district boards can formalize the annexation. “It looks like the boards of each district have to jump through hoops. There is a public hearing but it is in front of the two boards, rather than county commission,” explained Watt.
Parallel Rd. Vacated
A portion of Parallel Road along the northern county border west of Hwy 99 was vacated. “This is not the Parallel Road by Onaga. This is not the Parallel Road by Havensville,” stressed Gregg Webster. “There is no physical roadway there. The petition to vacate was signed by all landowners on all sides of that road.”
Weixelman and McKee approved the vacation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.