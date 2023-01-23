Stephan Metzger, county planner, reported to the Pott. Co. Commission Monday that the number of building permits decreased in 2022 while the prices of houses dramatically increased. The county issued 40 fewer permits for dwellings in 2022 than in the year prior.

The average home price of a home in Blue Township increased from $300,000 to $380,000 in the last two years. For homes in rural subdivisions, the value jumped from $316,000 to $424,000.