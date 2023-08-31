TOPEKA – Thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out on one last trip or getaway as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas, sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), wants to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.

This year, from August 25 through September 10, a safety belt awareness campaign called “Bucks for Buckles” is being held in 39 cities across Kansas. Local volunteers distribute dollar bills to drivers with all occupants buckled up securely in their vehicle. Those riding unrestrained will receive educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and child safety seats in saving lives and reducing injuries.