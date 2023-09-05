It’s winter outside … snowy, cold, windy. But if you have a taste for a fresh-from-the garden BLT, Beachy’s Flowers and Produce has you covered.
“If you like BLTs, you can plan on coming here for fresh tomatoes and fresh lettuce for your BLT,” said Samuel Beachy, who along with his wife Mary Ann, owns the greenhouse. “You can plan on having BLTs in the winter.”
Beachy’s hydrophonic greenhouse provides garden fresh lettuce and tomatoes, along with other fruits and veggies, year around.
The Beachys are Mennonites, and came to the area from Osage City, where Samuel had been a butcher. They are part of a group selected to “plant” a new church in the Flint Hills.
Samuel took that to heart … with more than just the church. He decided to change careers.
“I had a butcher house,” he said. “And I had trouble getting help. Too often I was the only man there on kill day and my wife was in the back with me. She was too involved and we had no help.”
So, Samuel grabbed hold of a new opportunity, not only to plant a church, but to switch to a plant based industry.
“My brother has a green house,” he said. “I was always intrigued by seeing the tomatoes and lettuce grown there. And I thought, how nice it would be. A lot of our vegetables are shipped in from California or Mexico. And some if it is picked green and gassed and shipped over here. Buy the time it reaches here, it’s supposedly ripe? But the taste ...”
The Beachys says their goal is to “provide a place where people can come and see the plants grow and buy their produce.”
To do that, they had to find the right place … and they wanted one on either Highway 24 or Highway 99.
The right place turned out to be a warehouse located on the north side of Highway 24, about halfway between Wamego and Manhattan.
When they first saw it, it was stuffed. Mary Ann said the previous owner had wanted to run a flea market.
“It was all emptied out before we moved, but literally, there was just a path to walk in,” she said. “There was so much stuff,” her husband added. “It masked the beauty of the building. This is really a nice building, there was just so much junk. But they got it.”
After obtaining the building, the Beachys added the greenhouse. Last winter they began selling flowers and some lettuce.
By this summer they were in full swing, and, in addition to lettuce and tomatoes, currently feature basil, cabbage, kale, parsley, strawberries, broccoli, carrots, beats, cauliflower, cucumbers, peppers and radishes. They not only sold produce and flowers from their greenhouse, but also at area farmer’s markets.
Everything is hydrophonic.
Samuel explained how the tomato growing system works.
“We have a growing medium,” he said. “Clay pebbles and Pearlite. But there’s no fertilizer in that. So we mix it in, put it in liquid form then add that liquid to our water barrels and bring it up to the proper PC, which is fertilizer. And that’s what we’re applying. So its like when you water, you’re fertilizing.
His hydrophonic tomatoes grow … a lot. “They keep growing up and every week or 10 days put out a balloon cluster,” he said. “Every week we need to lower the plant. Some of them might be 30 foot long.”
Samuel thinks the tomatoes can produce for a year, but he’s aiming for high production for nine months. “So, in the summer time is when I need to swap them out and be able to have full production of December through July,” he said.
Beachy’s Flowers and Produce is currently open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. but they are considering extending some Thursday evening hours. Orders can be called or texted in for pick-up at 785-219-1759.
The greenhouse is located at 11325 Vesper Circle, St. George. That’s right off Legion Lane on the north side of Highway 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.