It’s winter outside … snowy, cold, windy. But if you have a taste for a fresh-from-the garden BLT, Beachy’s Flowers and Produce has you covered.

“If you like BLTs, you can plan on coming here for fresh tomatoes and fresh lettuce for your BLT,” said Samuel Beachy, who along with his wife Mary Ann, owns the greenhouse. “You can plan on having BLTs in the winter.”