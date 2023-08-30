MANHATTAN, Kan. — As reports of anthracnose increase, Kansas State University horticulture expert Cynthia Domenghini says knowing how to prevent the fungal disease is a high priority for gardeners.

“High humidity and frequent rainfall favor the development of the fungal disease, anthracnose,” Domenghini said. “Most often seen in the later part of the growing season on ripe fruit, anthracnose reduces the quality and yield of the tomato harvest.”