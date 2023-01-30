blackhawk.jpg

This Kansas Air National Guard Blackhawk is stationed in Topeka. It has a 660 gallon capacity Bambi bucket and a refill water depth of 10 feet.

The Emmett Fire Department, once nearly decimated due to lack of volunteers, is a success story, Jared Barnes, county fire supervisor told County Commissioners Monday.

“Emmett is growing,” he said. “So far it's a success story. Two years ago, there were two members. The roster is now up to 14 with two more in process. And, it's a good group of people. I'm excited.”