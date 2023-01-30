The Emmett Fire Department, once nearly decimated due to lack of volunteers, is a success story, Jared Barnes, county fire supervisor told County Commissioners Monday.
“Emmett is growing,” he said. “So far it's a success story. Two years ago, there were two members. The roster is now up to 14 with two more in process. And, it's a good group of people. I'm excited.”
Barnes said they had been going to Emmett twice a month for training, but they have now backed off to once a month. “We're still going to get to where we need to be, they are a great group of people.”
He also reported emergency calls were up. “Those medical assists are big ones,” he said, “and grass fires. Those are the main things keeping us busy.”
According to figures Barnes presented, county-wide, there were 1,567 total service calls in 2022. Of those calls, the top three were EMS responses (707), grass fires (233), and mutual aid grass fires (147).
Also in his report, was an overview of aircraft firefighting resources.
“We learned how to approach the aircraft, filling and procedures on utilizing these resources,” he said. “Now we can do it with a verbal declaration to get it headed our way. Then we have to get it signed.”
Available resources include a Grumman S23 Airtanker at Hutchinson; seven Air Tractor 802s, the majority stationed in northeast Kansas; an MD 500 helicopter; and Kansas National Guard Blackhawk, stationed in Topeka.
“These are great assets that we have,” he said. “I see this program as something that will help our volunteers on those fires in areas we have trouble getting into – homes threatened, things like that. We can get them to help us get those fires knocked down and get our volunteers back to their jobs and families. I think it's a great, great program.”
Health Department
Leslie Campbell, Health Department director, presented two bids for an electronic message center sign. Money for the sign, to be located at the Health Department building, will come from unspent COVID funds.
After some discussion over other needs, and an explanation that authorized expenses are very limited, the commission approved the low bid of $35,755 from Schurle Signs of Riley.
After that expenditure, there will be approximately $35,000 remaining, and the staff will look into the possibility of splitting the cost of a generator with the Wamego Senior Center.
Campbell reported she had completed the University of Miami Course of Building Expertise in Administration and Management course and the Zero Suicide Framework.
She also gave a disease update, noting COVID Community Transmission is still high with the state averaging more than 300 reported cases a day. Hospitalization rates are still low however. Influenza activity is moderate.
The Health Department is now working on 2024 grants.
Emergency Management
The department is continuing to update the Emergency Operations Plan, Jennifer Merrow, director, told the commissioners. “We held a small tabletop exercise over active violence to identify and address gaps that we have not exercised before,” she said. “As a result, we found a few plans which need to be updated.
She also reported on a meeting with Wellsprings of Westmoreland, Westmoreland Fire, the fire supervisor, sheriff and EMS to review the facility's active violence plans, identify any gaps and discuss their evacuation plans.
“It was a really good discussion,” she said. “Their evacuation plans are good to go, they have mutual agreements with other facilities for taking in residents.”
She added planning meetings were underway for the Wamego Active Violence Exercise which will be conducted July 21-22 at Wamego High School.
Finally, she presented the Local Emergency Planning Committee Bylaws for adoption, which the commission did on a 3-0 vote.
Council on Aging
The commission approved the following appointments to the Council on Aging: Kathy Blair, Emmett; Mary Siderewicz, Flush; Daryl Youngman, Olsburg; Gilbert Wegner, Onaga; Lyle Berges, St. George; Bill Flannigan, St. Marys; Ross Hill, Wamego; Linda Brinkman, Westmoreland; and Barb Abitz, Wheaton.
Fund Transfers
The commission approved equipment reserve transfers for several different departments.
CUP Lawsuit
County Counselor John Watt reported the CUP (Conditional Use Permit) lawsuit had been dismissed.
“You had hearings sometime back on the CUP application for HAMM,” he said. “The commission denied the application and HAMM appealed that decision to the district court. About a week ago, HAMM decided to dismiss it. It was filed and the judge signed it. At this point it is no longer on the table or something you have to deal with.”
Executive Session
The commission held an executive session for attorney-client privilege over possible litigation. There was no action taken.
