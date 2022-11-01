It's time again to do what Wamego does best – help others.
The 2022 Christmas Bureau is underway, with applications in progress for those needing a little help over the holidays.
There are many ways to help and, as usual, the Wamego banks are leading the way with a little friendly competition over the next several weeks. They ask their customers, and any other members of the community, to bring new toys, gifts, clothing and non-perishable food items to put under their trees. All of those items will be sent to the Christmas Bureau on Dec. 9 to help those who have adopted families.
The winning bank will get a special honor, according to Janette Mize of the Christmas Bureau.
“The Christmas Bureau just wouldn't operate as well as we do without them,” she said. “They have just helped us so much since they have started doing this.”
Follow along in The Times each week to see each bank make a case for your present going under their tree:
• Nov. 3, Bank of The Flint Hills, 1009 Lincoln Ave., #B.
• Nov. 10, Bennington State Bank, 1210 Commerce Dr.
• Nov. 17, Central National Bank, 1010 Lincoln.
• Nov. 24, Kaw Valley State Bank, 1015 Kaw Valley Park, Cir.
• Dec. 1, Landmark National Bank, 530 Lincoln.
Mize says the Christmas Bureau, a project of the Wamego Council of Churches, is available for families in the USD 320 area and helps about 60 families each year. “That's really a pretty steady number,” she said. “We get the gifts from the banks, but also cash donations that help the adopting families.”
With about 60 families, that means about 60 adopters are needed. They can be other families, businesses, organizations or just anyone who wants to help.
Applications
Applications to adopt or be adopted can be picked up at Wamego City Hall, the Wamego Public Library, USD 320 schools, or any Wamego Church. The application period closes Dec. 7.
For more information, contact the Christmas Bureau at 785-236-1710. Cash donations can be sent to The Christmas Bureau, 1703 4th St., Wamego, KS 66547.
Donation Ideas
• Games and Toys – coloring books, activity books and reading books, board games, children's toys.
• Clothing Items – socks, hats, gloves, pajamas and other warm items.
• Jewelry – inexpensive items for young girls including make-up (real and play), hair ribbons/barrettes, etc.
• Miscellaneous Gifts – candy dishes, wall plaques, lamps, mirrors, figurines.
• Toiletries – hair care products, deodorant for men and women, combs and brushes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bar and liquid body soap, hand and face lotion.
• Personal Items – tampons, sanitary napkins, toilet paper, facial tissue.
• Kitchen Items –dish soap, laundry soap, hand towels, dishcloths, glass and counter top cleaners, plastic wrap, aluminum foil, paper towels.
• Non-perishable Food – canned meats, boxed dinners, peanut butter, hearty soups, spaghetti, pasta sauce, pancake mix, cereal, jelly, canned fruits and vegetables.
