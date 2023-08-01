Rick Asbury

Rick Asbury enjoys his retirement party Friday after serving the City of Wamego for 44 years.

 Courtesy photo

Forty-four years ago, Rick Asbury decided to put his family first and leave a well-paying construction job. He found himself working for the City of Wamego where he found an extended family and remained there until his retirement this summer.

“I was working heavy construction,” he said, “and I was out of town all week long. I was only home on the weekends.” Asbury said the company was doing a sewer replacement in Russell.