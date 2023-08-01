Forty-four years ago, Rick Asbury decided to put his family first and leave a well-paying construction job. He found himself working for the City of Wamego where he found an extended family and remained there until his retirement this summer.
“I was working heavy construction,” he said, “and I was out of town all week long. I was only home on the weekends.” Asbury said the company was doing a sewer replacement in Russell.
About a year-and-a-half after he was married, Asbury had one of his weekends home.
“We had just had a son in November, and this was June 23,” he said. “My son, who was eight months old, cried all weekend long. I mean just constantly. I asked my wife Brenda, ‘Does he cry like this the whole time?’”
He said he asked her several times, before she finally admitted, “He doesn’t cry like that during the week. But there’s a stranger in the house.”
That stranger was Asbury, his father. And that incident stuck with him.
“It just hit me,” he said. “I had to stop in Manhattan to pick up some parts to take back out to western Kansas. And in that 15 minute drive, by the time I got to Manhattan, I figured no, no, my family is too important to me. I need to find something closer to home.”
So he quit.
“I walked in and said, ‘I’m done’,” Asbury recalled. “I said, ‘This is it. I’m out of here.’”
Although the company tried to persuade him to stay, he was adamant. “I came back home, carried my suitcase back in. My wife looked at me and asked if I was sick or something. I said ‘No, I just quit’.”
That left both members of the family unemployed as Brenda was a stay at home mother at the time.
The next morning, Asbury went down to the Wamego city office to put in an application.
“I talked with Bill Owens, a wonderful city manager,” he said. “I was told there was an upcoming opening in the power plant, but it would be a month or so down the line. Bill asked me if I would work for the street department for the time being. I said ‘Sure’. He also said they couldn’t offer me the money I was making in construction. But I said ‘You know Bill, it’s not the money. You can always make the money work. But you have to be happy with what you do.’”
So Asbury began at the street department 44 years ago … exactly where he ended.
“I started working for Calvin Worden, who was the district supervisor at that time,” Asbury said. “I enjoyed it. I enjoyed everything we did. Then, when the power plant opening came about, I transferred there.”
He remained at the power plant for three years or so, then Owens asked him if he would be willing to return to, and take over, the street department. Asbury was willing, but concerned about stepping on anyone’s toes. Owens informed him Worden was getting ready to retire.
“I said I wasn’t going to disrespect him, because I have too much respect for him,” Asbury said. “Bill said no, Calvin wants you so he can fill you in and get you trained in where you need to be.”
Asbury agreed and that’s where he spent the rest of his career.
But it wasn’t just street repair … it was everything repair. He said when the job descriptions were rewritten, “A gentleman from K-State came down to do them. He says, you’re not just streets, you’re public works.” Asbury said that’s because they not only worked on the streets, but mowed driveways, took care of alleys, did snow removal, signage, and helped with the city events. They also excavated graves and took care of funerals in two cemeteries. And, the town’s storm sewers.
“Plus,” he continued, “we assisted the water department, the service department and the electric department. Our crew sizes are so small that it takes a family and that’s what the city of Wamego is. It’s a family willing to help each other.”
Through his history with the city, Asbury saw a lot of Wamego history – and even contributed to some of it.
The thing that stands out most from his tenure is the flood of 1993.
“We did so much sandbagging in the flood,” he said. “Not just for our community but for Belvue and Louisville.
“We had to sandbag the wastewater treatment plant,” he continued. “This was before they put the new plant in, we had lagoons. The water was coming up so high we had to sand bag round the top so the water from the river couldn’t get into the plant. We had to have people there 24/7 watching pumps and everything else because we didn’t have storage capacity.”
Asbury remembered filling tens of thousands of sand bags at Wamego High School … and running out. To get more, “We had to go at 1 a.m. and take two flatbeds past Westmoreland to come around the back side of the dam. The sheriff’s department would escort us across the top of the dam to the engineers on the other side. They would load up two boxes of 40,000 sandbags each, one on each flatbed, and escort us back. The wind was blowing and the water was right up to the top of that dam. It was really spooky going across there.”
Another memory is the severe ice storm several years later. “With our crew size we were working 18-hour days,” he said. “We had to have Olathe come in and help us. We worked very close with them, a great, great bunch to work with.”
Much of Wamego has changed during Asbury’s 44 years.
“We did the StreetScape, added traffic lights. I worked on two swimming pools. Two of the schools (West and the middle school) weren’t here,” he said, “when I first started here, there was just the high school and Central. And then all four have been redone, redone again and expanded.
“We’ve had new subdivisions, the industrial park, and added four new engines at our power plant,” he continued. “Plus, another nine holes on the golf course. Also, when I first started here, Columbian was a gravel road. Pizza Hut (Kaw Valley) Road was also gravel. And the roads were maintained by Pottawatomie County or Wamego Township.”
One of his favorite projects was Seventh Street.
“It was really terrible when I started with the city,” he said. “They needed to fix Seventh Street from Maple to Plum,” he said. “But back then, everything went to benefit districts and I think the construction costs were coming in about $300,000. And the people there, on fixed incomes, just couldn’t do it. So, Ken (Stein) and I got together and put numbers together and everything else. We went to the city manager, saying we think we can do this ourselves. So the city employees actually put that street in.”
Asbury said they ran into some problems, rain being a big one, but in the end, they got it done and it’s held up to this day.
“It really gives you a sense of meaning when you can see your finished product and still drive on it 23 years later,” he said.
Another highlight was the removal of the old Kaw River Bridge. “I got to assist in bringing that down,” he said. “I went up on a scissor lift and sawed out the old 1928 that was in the center. I felt really honored, because my grandfather had worked on that bridge when they were building it.”
Asbury noted the 1928 stone, along with some handrails, are now located at the River Front Park, where he also had a hand in installing the boat ramps.
The government also changed. Asbury said there were five city managers during his tenure. Also, job descriptions and government organization changed. But one thing remained constant – family.
Family is what sent Asbury to the City of Wamego, and family is what kept him there. The city family.
“I’m just so honored and privileged to be able to serve a community that I grew up in,” he said. “I was born right here in Genn hospital.
“I was lucky my kids have been instilled with the same values that I have,” he continued. “I’m really blessed, my son Jacob is one mile to the southeast of me, my daughter Heather a mile-and-a-half to the east.”
He has no specific retirement plans. “Right now, I’m just doing housework, taking care of the house, until Brenda retires. Then, maybe some traveling.”
