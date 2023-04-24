Three state government elected officials spent last Friday in Wamego updating the community on activity happening in Topeka and their thoughts on the issues.
State Representatives Kenny Titus (51st District) and Francis Awerkamp (61st District) were joined by State Senator Kristen O'Shea (18th District) for a lunch-time forum at the Iron Clad.
Jack Allston, executive director of the Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corp., served as emcee for the event and started off the questions.
He posed questions on post-secondary education, child care, health care and taxes.
Apprenticeship Programs
The first was a bill on tax credits for businesses which establish apprenticeship programs.
Titus felt it “is a good bill, and I'd be very surprised if the governor didn't sign it.” He added the company he works for, Foley Equipment, has a lot of technical positions and would benefit.
O'Shea also liked it. “I think apprenticeships are generally seen as something like maybe plumbing or electrical, where you're working and getting paid by your employer. But you're also learning and gaining a certificate or degree. But they are finding these programs are expanding into health care, teachers. What I like about it, the employer has to set up the program and they are still paying you, so you're being paid to learn. I think it's shifting educating from just sitting in the classroom with your books to on-the-job training.”
Awerkamp said he couldn't remember how he voted on this particular bill but added, “typically I'm going against these things.” He said if businesses were seeking accommodations, “I think maybe that means the tax burden is too high or regulations are too high. You know, it's not a normal thing for a business to go to the government for help running its business, right?”
Child Care
Allston's next question centered on child care and regulations, noting efforts started eight years prior with a Child Care Task Force. “Senator Kelly volunteered to be on it,” he said. “One of the things we talked about was deregulation and getting the handcuffs off some of the providers and loosening some of the regulations.”
He said a bill making some changes was vetoed by Kelly, “so there is no relief for child care this coming year.”
O'Shea responded this was a bill she had helped spearhead. “A couple examples of why this is important. Obviously everyone's struggling to find workers, childcare centers are struggling to find workers. Right now, we have a mixed model, which is good. We have churches, in-home space. But the guidelines are so strict.”
She noted Kansas is one of the two most restricted states in the country when it comes to ratio.
“I think the bill was going to do some great things,” she added.
Titus said one of the most disappointing things was the lack of engagement with Kelly's administration on this issue. “It's one of the biggest disappointments I've experienced at this level of public service,” he said. “They completely refused to engage. This wouldn't have fixed everything, but there were some good, practical things in there.”
Awerkamp said he looked at it from “a slightly different angle.
“We're talking about a bill that just gives a little more flexibility to the private market,” he said. “If we step back and say now, why do people oppose this? And why did Governor Kelly veto this bill? I don't know. But if I were going to have an opinion on it, which I do, I would say because they don't want a growth in the private sector serving this need, because if there is a growth in the private sector, guess who's out? It's the government. And there are so many government childcare facilities they're tying to turn it into the schools they are trying to infiltrate the longer children in every situation out there because they want to control children at a younger age. There is no other reason. Try and find me another reason why Governor Kelly vetoed that bill other than the government wanting to control children at a younger age.”
Higher Ed Funding
Allston's final question was on higher-education funding, specifically for technical colleges.
“I think you all know Manhattan Tech, because of demand, has a major presence here in Wamego,” he said, noting that a shortage of welders, electricians, etc. is a big problem in the area.
“The tech colleges requested funding, consideration and providing Kansas technical colleges with institutional base operating grants of $3 million per institution for five consecutive years as a pilot and they verify the return on investment.
“We just found out that the technical colleges asked for $3 million and got $1 million,” he continued.
Awerkamp noted that higher education received about $1 billion in funding from the state. “I think it's about creating that vision, what do we want out of taxpayer dollars,” he said. Getting money to the institutions was almost an “emotional decision as opposed to an intelligent decision,” he continued. “For example, lots of legislators feel like if they ever say 'no' to K-State, they're like shooting a family member or something.”
He then asked, “is it a better use of dollars, to put it into the technical community colleges, as opposed to what I would say some of the big woke colleges that are promoting and using taxpayer dollars for drag queen shows? Just take a look over at K-State. Definitely KU's doing it. That's what your dollars are going for.”
He added the new chairman of the Higher Education Budget committee is “digging in and taking a lot of heat. But he's a tough guy and will keep going. There's hope, but it's like turning a freight train. But I would agree it's a much better investment to put into those technical colleges rather than to other uses at higher ed.”
Titus also supported the technical colleges.
“If you look at what return investment numbers are out there, the technical colleges have better numbers,” he said. “You don't get real numbers on return on investment from K-State or KU. But the technical colleges, since they can't tax, have to produce those numbers and have to have good, good plans when they talk about expanding facilities. I think with the changing economy, the technical schools have done a better job making their case.
“I think society overall is starting to view that four-year degree differently,” he continued. “We really need more people. I think along those lines, we're making progress. But I think it's important to support those measures we can do to keep jobs filled here in Wamego and neighboring towns.”
O'Shea who is on the Senate Education Committee, brought up location's impact on the budget. “If you look at the leadership right now, in the Senate and the House, there's a lot of influence from Wichita. If you look at our budget, which targets a lot. You ask why is that in there (the budget), well people making the decisions, that might be their home community. So I think that's something people should be aware of. Some battles are Republican-Democrat, some are urban-rural, and some of them are about geographical location. We want to fight for this part of the state, because it's the best, right?”
Allston then opened the forum up for questions.
Social Security Taxes
Judd Jones was upset over paying taxes on Social Security income.
“My question to you three, where do you stand on the elimination of income tax on Social Security payments. Because it's there money and now they're getting it back. What can you do to make it so I don't have to pay a tax on Social Security benefit. That's wrong in every way I can see.”
Awerkamp responded, noting the recently passed budget raised the income level for taxation of Social Security benefits from $75,000 to $100,000 and that it was a gradual increase from there.
“It makes sense,” Jones responded, “But I want to come to is where do you get off thinking you should be taxed on something that's already been taxed on in the process of generating it.”
O'Shea said there had been a lot of conversations about taxes.
“There's been conversations around not eliminating, but taking down income tax. So we've gotten the vote on that. And then there's the food sales tax. That's been funny, a little all over the place. At one point they were suggesting that the state would require local food sales tax to go away. But I said we couldn't do that, so I didn't vote for that. Local food sales tax shouldn't be my decision. That should be Dee's (McKee, Pott. County Commissioner). But I have voted for a lower income tax and a lower Social Security tax.”
Titus pretty much agreed. “Less taxes, lower rates, all the way better. That's the goal. But it's a gradual process to get to where you'd like to be in general. We've got to get people in place that believe in less taxes and less spending and are willing to actually cut spending.”
Awerkamp also gave a quick summary of the tax bill.
“That is something that will affect probably everybody in the room,” he said. “The main one is it took Kansas to a single income tax rate. Currently we have three income tax rates, 3.2 to 5.7. If this bill goes into law, it will be 5.5. Also there was an increase in the standard deduction. The other thing it did was accelerated the state portion of the food sales tax.”
Health
O'Shea wanted to speak to the health committee.
“A couple things we've been seeing is more about men and women,” she said. “So defining what a man and a woman is. We're continuing to see bills that tackle that topic.
“We had one bill, I thought it was great, Born Alive. If you are at an abortion clinic, and the abortion didn't work and the bay comes out, you would be legally required to give that baby the same care that you would any other baby. Unfortunately the governor vetoed it.”
She also touched on infectious disease.
“Obviously COVID wasn't handled very well,” she said. “But now people are going after all kinds of infectious disease – human rabies, measles, polios. Not allowing the KDHE to have a list of what those infectious diseases are. To me, that's very concerning.
“It's concerning to me to want to tackle these diseases that we know are pretty deadly, that we've known about for y ears. There's a big group of anti-vaxxers. Again, I get the COVID vaccine, it was pretty random. It was pretty quick. But to go after vaccines that we know, like measles, polio and mumps, that's concerning me. There's groups that are really kind of pushing that. Their main statement is health care decisions should be made between me and my doctors. What else that sound like? Sounds like abortion, or euthanasia or anything else we don't believe in because we value human life.”
Medicaid Expansion
Audrey Schremmer, who runs Three Rivers Independent Living, asked to relook at Medicaid expansion.
“We have 620 care givers out in the community who are funded through the Medicaid programs and wages program that got set up two years ago. Each of these workers are the employee of the consumer, so they have no access to health insurance. And this is something the state created. So I guess I'd like to come up with a creative way if not Medicaid expansion, can they join the state program? Because their wages are so low, they can't afford it. We need to do something so we don't have all these individuals without health care.”
“This is a big, sticky topic,” O'Shea responded. “With the current make-up, there's not the legislative will or votes to pass expansion. One thing I've been a little frustrated about, in the three years I've been there, I've never even had a hearing. And I'd like to understand a little bit more about it.”
Awerkamp is the chairman of the newly-created Welfare Committee.
“We're going to do a couple of things,” he said. “One is to rewrite the entire statute. Those 20 pages are a disaster. We're going to revamp the welfare section of state statue, which should just be eliminated, but I don't that that's going to get passed. But the other part, we'll do a deep dive into Medicaid.”
He added there are a lot of conflicting statements and he hopes for the committee to get a deep understanding of the issue.
Commented
