forum.jpg
Buy Now

Kansas State Representatives Kenny Titus (left), Francis Awerkamp (right), along with Kansas Senator Kristen O'Shea, participate in a legislative forum.

 Beth Day The Times

Three state government elected officials spent last Friday in Wamego updating the community on activity happening in Topeka and their thoughts on the issues.

State Representatives Kenny Titus (51st District) and Francis Awerkamp (61st District) were joined by State Senator Kristen O'Shea (18th District) for a lunch-time forum at the Iron Clad.