Rebekah Jones, a 2023 graduate of Wamego High School, had the honor of representing the State of Kansas at the National Miss Amazing in Chicago at the end of July. Rebekah earned the Kansas crown last October at the state pageant in Emporia.
The goal of the Miss Amazing program is to empower young women with disabilities to say “why not me” to opportunities, and to demonstrate that disabilities are a part of life than can be used to positively impact others. Through the program, young women are encouraged to challenge themselves and take pride in every aspect of their identity.
Rebekah spent the months leading up to Nationals working on a service project, making appearances, and encouraging other young women like herself. A former high school color guard member, she also spent time practicing a color guard routine that she performed at nationals as part of her Passion Project.
There were 31 contestants in Rebekah’s division at Nationals, with West Virginia coming away the winner. While she didn’t win the national crown, Rebekah had an incredible time interacting with the other delegates. “The experience was beneficial for me to make new friends,” said Rebekah. “I gained confidence in myself to help me as I begin life on my own.”
With the National Summit behind her, Rebekah is not slowing down. She will be attending Butler Community College at Andover in the fall with hopes of working in hotel management or becoming a flight attendant. And as far as Miss Amazing is concerned, she will continue to be a part of the organization through speaking engagements and attending several events in the near future, including a large fundraiser at Kendra Scott in Kansas City. On Oct. 14, she will be part of the Amplify event at Emporia High School where she will perform her national passion presentation and introduction.
Once Rebekah turns 20 years of age, she plans to compete in Miss Amazing again at the Junior Level. Through the program, Rebekah has grown in confidence and she looks forward to being a part of all the future opportunities Miss Amazing has for her.
