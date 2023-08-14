Miss Amazing.jpg

Wamego's Rebekah Jones, the reigning Kansas Miss Amazing, competed at the national level last month.

 Courtesy Photo

Rebekah Jones, a 2023 graduate of Wamego High School, had the honor of representing the State of Kansas at the National Miss Amazing in Chicago at the end of July. Rebekah earned the Kansas crown last October at the state pageant in Emporia.

The goal of the Miss Amazing program is to empower young women with disabilities to say “why not me” to opportunities, and to demonstrate that disabilities are a part of life than can be used to positively impact others. Through the program, young women are encouraged to challenge themselves and take pride in every aspect of their identity.