Alta Vista awarded $71,250 for park revitalization Holly Boice Loryn Clauson Author email Aug 7, 2023 9 hrs ago The City of Alta Vista was awarded a grant of $71,250 from the Kansas Department ofCommerce's Community Development Block Grant program to revitalize the city's communitypark.Alta Vista Mayor Ryan Armbrust said the city worked with Flint Hills Regional Council to planthe project and submit the grant application. The city is contributing a match of $23,750, addingto the grant for a total project cost of $95,000.The grant will fund replacing old, worn equipment with new, larger playground equipment andresurfacing the playground to make it safer and more accessible. The improvements willrevitalize the west playground at the park, solving the issues caused by the current aging,deteriorating and non-inclusive equipment.Armbrust said he appreciated the role FHRC, the region's planning commission, had in capturingCDBG funds for a project that will have a big impact on the community and its quality of life."Grant writing is a unique skill," Armbrust said. "Having access to experienced and successfulgrant writers through our membership in the Council is a huge benefit to us."Armbrust said the project will start soon, with completion expected in time for "Old SettlersDay" in August 2024."The new playground will enhance the park as a gathering place for Alta Vista residents of allages and visitors from throughout the region," he said. "We are thankful to the KansasDepartment of Commerce and the Flint Hills Regional Council for helping Alta Vista make thispossible."
