Jack Allston

Jack Allston

Jack Allston, who is retiring in October as the executive director of the Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corp., had one word to describe the success he has had over the past nine years – relationships.

In fact, the number one thing on his list of accomplishments is the “relationship with Manhattan, the Manhattan Chamber and Kansas State University,” he said. “We are much, much closer, to where we trust each other.”