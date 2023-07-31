Jack Allston, who is retiring in October as the executive director of the Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corp., had one word to describe the success he has had over the past nine years – relationships.
In fact, the number one thing on his list of accomplishments is the “relationship with Manhattan, the Manhattan Chamber and Kansas State University,” he said. “We are much, much closer, to where we trust each other.”
Allston came to PCEDC in 2014.
“I had been hired by the New Mexico partnership under the administration of Bill Richardson in his first term,” he said. “I was a consultant on a permanent contract, so I could do other things as well. I had been doing consulting work – economic development and site selection – since 1995.”
Then his wife told him he needed to change jobs, and her request was a small town, near a university, in the Midwest.
“I said, that’s OK, it’s easy to do, right?” he said. “Then I saw these ads. “It looks like Wamego, in Pottawatomie County. Manhattan is part of Pottawatomie County. K-State. And I had a friend who had this job back in the 80s. He left to go to Colorado, but he helped start this organization.”
So Allston came and interviewed for the position. “They brought us out here for the Sampler Festival and my wife liked it. And they offered me the position.”
Once here, he started building those relationships.
“The first think I noticed, there was no strong relationship with Manhattan,” he said. “They were starting these talks about partnerships, formal partnerships. And I talked to them every month. I said, we need to have a formal partnership and marketing, because I can’t get on a plane, go see a prospect and say I’m in Wamego, Kansas. It’s got to be a brand name recognition.”
The first try was Flint Hills, but Allston said it “didn’t sell”.
“They did a survey and nobody knew what a flint hill was,” he said. “And they came over here and gave a presentation. But the first thing that happened, Junction City found out. Junction City wasn’t gonna buy it. Quite frankly, that’s not bad. The people in Manhattan probably say they really want Junction City in it. But the targets are different. Over here, it’s animal health, animal science, crop science. And of course, biodefense with NBAF. Those are the three major targets.”
In the long run, Allston said Manhattan and Pottawatomie County are “tied at the hip.
“So, what I was trying to do was go to each committee meeting in Manhattan,” he continued. “Every business After Hours, I was in Manhattan, and I just built friendships over there.”
He added that PCEDC members and officers Kevin Fately and Nancy Burton were leaders in that effort.
In 2017, after a retreat with Manhattan, several people got together and wrote an operating agreement.
Allston said that try also faced issues. Getting websites and data to work together and changes in state politics made it more difficult.
“Then Jason Smith was hired by the Manhattan Chamber,” Allston said. “And he scrapped everything. He said there’s no formal letter. There’s no package. So, together we put a full time program together and then hired New Boston to do the creative work. The articles, website content, and we have a data base to back everything up.”
The result was the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership. “I think that was our crowning achievement,” Allston said.
But it wasn’t his only achievement.
Allston has worked closely with county schools and business on work-readiness programs.
That relationship started when the PCEDC Board of Directors had an opening.
“Tim Winter had started as (USD 320) superintendent and, at the same time, he was the (Wamego Area) Chamber of Commerce president,” Allston said. “I asked if Jina Kugler could be on the board.”
At the time, Kugler was a counselor at Wamego high School.
“So Jina spent a year on the board, and mostly just listened to what was going on,” Allston continued. “Then she began to get into career based learning and relationships. Not just with Highland (Community College) but with Manhattan Tech. I think that’s the reason Manhattan Tech became interested in Wamego. Because of relationships with 320 and Caterpillar.”
By the time Kugler left, she and Allston were also collaborating on WorkKeys, a test for high school juniors that demonstrates their career readiness and areas of strength and weakness, and incorporating the WorkKeys curriculum into career based learning.
“So I look back on that and think that was a pretty good accomplishment,” he said, although he admitted some of that progress was hampered by covid.
Allston also cites the loan program which is run through the PCEDC as an accomplishment based on relationships.
“When I came here, I wasn’t a big, big small business development person,” he said. “I was mainly business attraction and retention. I made all those calls, and I built a labor study.”
But what has happened, is 54 loans that have either helped start-ups or helped small businesses expand through the Network Kansas program. There were seven when he arrived.
He credited Jessica Venneberg, the PCEDC executive assistant, with much of the effort. “I think it’s mainly because of her excellent financial work that we have those loans and they are all either current or paid off.”
Allston doesn’t just have relationships with Manhattan in the west, he has also worked hard on St. Marys to the east.
“St. Marys was a challenge,” he said, “and then I was introduced to Chris Johnson, the founder of LiveWatch. He’s pretty interesting. He’s a very intuitive thinker.”
According to Allston, Johnson has brought in a number of people to St. Marys. “So there’s a whole circle now of young, aggressive people in St. Marys that don’t want the town to fall apart and they are called the Kaw Valley Chamber of Commerce.”
Allston said there have been monthly board meetings, a kickoff and money committed to the organization. Lance White, president of the Bank of the Flint Hills, is very involved.
He also works closely with the Wamego Chamber. “I convinced Jessa Peterson (executive director) that we need to start talking about Vision Wamego,” he said. “Now we’re almost done with it. And that’s Stacie Eichem (city manager) and Jessa, it’s not really me.”
There have been some challenges along the way.
The area still needs room for industrial growth. “We’ve had good growth and filled up the Sandy Hook Industrial Park.” There is still room in Wamego’s, but Green Valley in the eastern part of the county is full.
Affordable housing is also a problem. “People like the Eichmans are trying to solve the problem, but they keep running into walls,” he said.
He also added there is no real vision for what to do when Jeffrey Energy Center begins shutting down. “Units will begin closing in 2032,” Allston said. “There’s no plan to develop anything.” He did note there was a potential solar project.
“So those are the major challenges,” he continued.
To help with those challenges is Advance Pottawatomie.
“That goes to knowledge based economic development, real estate and workforce development, like when we paid for WorkKeys,” Allston said. “It also covers sponsorships and events at the schools, small business development center, business retention.”
After its first five years, Advance Pottawatomie is now in its second round of fundraising, with a goal of $1.5 million.
Finally, the PCEDC Board of Directors will need to expand.
Allston explained the board is tied to the county commission districts, with three members from each district. As the county commission will be expanding from three to five districts, so the PCEDC’s board will expand along with it.
A search committee will be formed to find Allston’s replacement. Whoever that replacement is, they will find Allston’s relationships in place, some of his challenges remaining and an expanding Board of Directors.
