Ag Heritage Park, Alta Vista, will host Author Rosie Bosse, presenting programs on her “Home on the Range” series books and her children’s books Saturday, September 23, as part of the Park’s Fall Event Day. Rosie is scheduled to talk at 11:30-12:30 about her western novel series, and 1:00-2:00 will read one of her children’s books. Characters in her novel series, Badger and Martha, plan to participate with Rosie to add period re-enactment to her book reviews.
Vendor plans for the day include fall décor, pumpkins, produce and barn quilts for sale. Ag Heritage Park and the vendors will be open at 9:00 a.m. and plan to be open until 4:00 p.m.
A special cowboy chuckwagon style lunch will be offered from 11:30 - 1:00. Snacks will be available all day.
The barn quilt drawing, benefitting Ag Heritage Park, offers three chances to win – the first drawing for the 4 x 4, a 2 x 2 drawing following, and then a third drawing for a two-sided 1 x 1. Connie Larson and Cindy Zimmerman have donated their talents for this popular means of supporting Ag Heritage Park. See the barn quilt details and ticket opportunities, including ticket availability using PayPal, at www.AgHeritagePark.com and Facebook. Tickets will be available on the 23rd prior to the 3:30 drawing.
Author Rosie Bosse ranches with her husband near Onaga, where she writes her novels and children’s books. Book IX of the “Home on the Range” novel series is expected to be available for purchase as well as the entire set. Rosie’s novels, as well as her popular children’s books, will be available to purchase with the book signing starting at 9:00 a.m .
Visitors are encouraged to “Step back in time,” experiencing the exhibits in the museum and vintage buildings, located at 103 S Main, Alta Vista. The Park is handicap accessible. Please follow www.AgHeritagePark.com and Ag Heritage Park Facebook for updated details on the schedule of events. You may call Connie Larson at 785-532-8393 or Kirby Zimmerman at 620-767-2714, for more info or concerning Highway 177 detour from I-70 south to Alta Vista.
