Ag Heritage Park, Alta Vista, will host Author Rosie Bosse, presenting programs on her “Home on the Range” series books and her children’s books Saturday, September 23, as part of the Park’s Fall Event Day. Rosie is scheduled to talk at 11:30-12:30 about her western novel series, and 1:00-2:00 will read one of her children’s books. Characters in her novel series, Badger and Martha, plan to participate with Rosie to add period re-enactment to her book reviews.

Vendor plans for the day include fall décor, pumpkins, produce and barn quilts for sale. Ag Heritage Park and the vendors will be open at 9:00 a.m. and plan to be open until 4:00 p.m.