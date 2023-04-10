affordable housing.jpg

This chart, provided to the commissioners by County Planner Stephan Metzger, where Pottawatomie County falls on the income levels recommended for home purchases.

Does Pottawatomie County have enough affordable housing?

It depends upon who you ask and the definition of “affordable” according to Stephan Metzger, Pottawatomie County Planner. But his answer was essentially, “no”.