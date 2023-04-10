Does Pottawatomie County have enough affordable housing?
It depends upon who you ask and the definition of “affordable” according to Stephan Metzger, Pottawatomie County Planner. But his answer was essentially, “no”.
Metzger brought the topic to Monday's county commission meeting.
“You had a conversation on affordable housing a while back,” he said. “Since I wasn't there for that discussion, I don't know what brought up the issue.”
But, he noted, the question of if there was a deficiency of affordable housing in the county came up and he was going to try and help commissioners get a handle on the issue.
He used a chart developed in Manhattan, but with Pottawatomie County numbers to try an answer the question.
“The median income in the county is $76,089,” he said. “The general rule of thumb, is you can purchase a house that's three times you income. Rent would be 30 percent of the monthly income, or $1,725.”
Metzger noted there were a lot of variables including number(s) of children, etc., “But the important thing to take out of this, if you earn less that $60,000, you can't afford to buy a house in Pottawatomie County.”
He added that since 2021, half the houses in the county were built for 14 percent of the people.
“It's very hard to prove an affordable housing problem, but I'm trying to show here (with the accompanying chart), there is a deficiency of housing in Pottawatomie County. And, it's a challenge all over the county.”
He explained a little further noting the greatest number of lower income people are probably renters.
“The bottom three (categories) will be mostly renters,” he said. “And, if they are going to buy, it won't be new. There's no building a $132,000 home.
“The problem to me,” he continued, “and this is a personal bias, when we don't build enough homes in other parts of the brackets, we are forcing the people in the middle part to buy the existing homes which would otherwise be bought by the lower investors. We are creating an issue down the line by not building enough housing in the middle levels. I could be wrong, planner are wrong a lot, but that's just my read on the market.”
In looking at county rentals, Metzger told the commissioners there are about 1,600 units, with 665 renters paying more than 30 percent income rate. “Paying 30 to 40 percent doesn't leave a lot of money for other things,” he said. “And there is a segment that needs to rent. That's their reality.”
Commissioner Greg Riat said that what they had been presented with lately “is not really my idea of low income. What our our solutions?,” He asked.
Metzger responded apartments, duplexes, patio homes would help, possibly in Blue Township.
“Right now, they are mostly singly family detached, a duplex or two,” he said. “No one is asking for others. They know they can sell single family. But that doesn't mean I'm against someone coming into (the county) and doing some thing different.”
“When you start building apartments in the county, you have increased law enforcement, heavier traffic,” Riat said. “When I think of apartment buildings, I think of in the city limits were more ervices are provided for them.”
Metzger agreed.
“From a good planning point of view, they should be in cities where there are services,” he said. “But in Pottawatomie County, we've opened the door for development that should be in cities anyway. We've opened the door to city-sized lots in Blue Township, and we're all comfortable with that.”
The question is, he asked. “Do we allow city-type development to go there? It's your decision. Otherwise I agree, Wamego, St. Marys, St. George, that's where it should be.”
Metzger concluded by noting, “This wasn't intended to advise you to go for X project, or Y grant. I'm just saying when proposals come to you, you know have more information to evaluate them.”
