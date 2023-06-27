Law enforcement and officials of the Wamego school district are investigating the allegations of another student who says they were a victim of Allen Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester, according to Rob McKim, USD 320 superintendent.
This former student had testified for the prosecution earlier this month in both the Sylvesters’ sentencing hearings, McKim confirmed.
In those hearings, Allen Sylvester had been sentenced to more than five years in prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a former Wamego High School Student, and his wife, Deborah Sylvester, had been sentenced to probation for child endangerment and 45 days in jail for failure to report the incidents.
McKim sent an email Tuesday morning to school district families about their work to address those additional allegations and urged any student or families with concerns or information to contact law enforcement.
In a follow-up email to The Times, McKim sent a copy of his message to the school district families, and noted “this remains an active law enforcement investigation”.
The full content of that message is below.
“As you have probably heard, two former Wamego School District teachers were recently sentenced for their roles in unlawful sexual conduct with a former student. Several weeks ago, I learned about another former Wamego student who alleges they were a victim of the same teachers. Getting news like this is deeply upsetting, and I am truly sorry for whatever stress it might be causing your family.
“Since learning of the second alleged victim, our district team has worked to conduct a full and complete investigation. I sincerely appreciate our ongoing partnership with law enforcement officials to keep our students and community safe. Nothing matters more.
“Thank you for your understanding and help during this time. I want to urge any student or family with concerns or information about allegations or suspected misconduct to contact a law enforcement officer without delay.
“Thank you also for trusting us with your student — and your continued partnership as we work together to protect the well-being of each one of our students.”
