When Stan and Susan Symons of Wamego began preparations for a trip to the British Isles this summer, they had no idea they would land in the middle of the coronation of King Charles III.
“We started planning the trip last June,” Susan said. “So it had been in the works for a year.”
When they began making their plans, Queen Elizabeth was still alive.
“Then the queen died,” she said. “They determined the first coronation date would be in June, and we would be gone. We would already be back home in the states. Then they set it up for Saturday, May 6, which was our last day in London before we left on the seventh.”
The Symons had all their plane and hotel reservations … then they received a phone call.
“It was our hotel in London,” she said. “Because of the coronation they were requiring a seven night stay and upping their prices at least 50 to 75 percent a night. But, they said they will still honor what we had been sold.”
The difference was, the Symons needed to pay up front if they wanted to keep the reservation.
“We said sure,” Susan relayed, adding the hotel was in a wonderful spot, just opposite the Royal Mews, where all the horses and carriages used in the coronation were stabled. “Our window looked right out on it.
“So,” Susan said, “We didn’t do it on purpose. It was serendipity.”
To make it even more serendipitous, Symons’ father had been in London for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation almost exactly 70 years earlier, June 2, 1953.
“One of the reasons I wanted to go over was because of my dad,” she said. “I’ve always been told the story that my dad was in London for the coronation. He was Air Force and there TDY (temporary duty). He wasn’t at the coronation, but he was an American in England.”
Her father brought back a fancy perfume, along with a tin which commemorated the Queen and her Consort, both of which Symons still has today.
“The other thing is, my mother’s name was Elizabeth and she was a year younger than (Queen) Elizabeth. And my father had a resemblance, he was a very handsome man. So as a little girl, it was like having the real Queen Elizabeth.”
Symons said she couldn’t find a tin like the one her father brought home, but she did bring back a purple one as her commemorative souvenir.
The Symons had begun their travels in Yorkshire about 10 days prior to the coronation to indulge her love of All Creatures Great and Small, and Wales, where she had family connections.
“We saw Thirsk, the town where James Harriot’s office was,” she said. It was also at Thrisk where Susan got as close to the “King and Queen” as she would get on the trip.
“They had crocheted things everywhere, especially on top of the post boxes,” she said. “They called them yarn bombers ... the people who went out and did this. There was a brick wall area with the king and the queen and they were all crocheted. I mean it was absolutely crazy stupid .. but it was so much fun.”
The trip continued through the Yorkshire Dales and then on to Wales where they stayed outside of Cardiff. At Cardiff, the Symons stayed in the childhood home of Roald Dahl, who authored James and the Giant Peach among many other children’s books. Along the way, they drove past, and caught a glimpse of Stonehenge.
Returning to London, they gave up their car. “There was no way we were driving in London,” Susan said, “there was no way.”
In London, they visited the Tower, but the crown jewels were missing – gone to be worn at the coronation ceremony. They were also disappointed that a scheduled changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace was canceled. However, they were able to take in The Mousetrap, the longest running London stage show … now in production for 70 years.
The highlight was Coronation Day.
“On Coronation Day, being up at 2 a.m., waiting for the lights to come on at the Mews,” Susan said. “And being there and seeing the flurry of activity. All the people it took to get the carriages ready and the horses out in order to go pick them (the royals) up at Westminster. It was neat just being there.”
They opted out of watching the coronation parade because of rain, and instead went to the London Eye Ferris Wheel. “They had the red, white and blue flyover, and we got to see that,” Susan said.
If they had known about the coronation … would they have still gone?
“I don’t know that I would have planned it that way,” she said, “I think it was just one of those magical God things.”
