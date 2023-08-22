"A Matter of Balance" Falls Prevention Class Begins in Manhattan, Sept 5 as part of North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging Wellness Program and Answers For Older Kansans Seminar Series

Have you turned down chances to go out with family or friends because you were concerned about falling? Have you cut down on a favorite activity because you think you might fall? If so, A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls program is for you! The class is part of the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging’s (NC-FH AAA) Wellness program and part of a line-up of seminars for older Kansans and caregivers.