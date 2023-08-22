"A Matter of Balance" Falls Prevention Class Begins in Manhattan, Sept 5 as part of North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging Wellness Program and Answers For Older Kansans Seminar Series
Have you turned down chances to go out with family or friends because you were concerned about falling? Have you cut down on a favorite activity because you think you might fall? If so, A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls program is for you! The class is part of the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging’s (NC-FH AAA) Wellness program and part of a line-up of seminars for older Kansans and caregivers.
There is no cost to participate; however registration is required. Location of sessions will be provided once registration is received. A workbook and refreshments are provided at each session. To register, or for more information call 785-776-9294 or go to www.ncfhaaa.com/seminars . Those interested may also email Molly Sanderson at mollys@ncfhaaa.com.
This eight-session A Matter of Balance class begins Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Manhattan and will continue through Oct. 3 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. A Matter of Balance is an evidence-based, award winning program specifically designed to reduce people's fears of falling.
"Falls are the number one health risk for older Americans and fear of falling is almost as dangerous as falling itself," Julie Govert Walter, NC-FH AAA Executive Director, said. "People who develop this fear limit their activities—this often leads to severe physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater."
Walter said that because of their fears of falling, many older people become increasingly isolated and depressed when they limit interactions with family and friends.
“A Matter of Balance is proven to help people improve their quality of life and remain independent”, said Molly Sanderson who coordinates the Answers for Older Kansans initiatives. “Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risks and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.”
St. George, KS (8/15/2023)… School has started which means it’s time for the School Night to Join Scouting. This is the opportunity for all youth and parents to find out more about having fun, learning new things, and creating a unique adventure through Cub Scouting, now open to both boys an…
Beecher and Rifle Church Annual Homecoming – Sunday, Aug. 27 at Beecher Bible and Rifle Church, 31624 Chapel St. Wabaunsee. Church service will start at 9:45 A.M. followed by a potluck luncheon at noon. Meat will be provided. After fellowship and lunch, we will have a program in the church…
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.