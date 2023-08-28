Manhattan, Kan. – The Flint Hills Volunteer Center is hosting the 9/11 Day of Remembrance on September 10th beginning at 3:00 pm at the Manhattan City Park. “This year, our goal is to bring our community together to reflect on the terrorist attack 22 years ago”, said Lori Bishop, Executive Director.
On September 11, 2001, our nation endured a horrific tragedy. Since then, we continue to honor the sacrifices made that day by remembering the heroes, armed forces, first responders, and countless others’ acts of service to defend our nation’s freedom. 9/11 Day of Remembrance demonstrates how we can unite through service in our communities.
“This year we invite the public to join us from 3-5pm in honoring those 2,977 lives lost by placing a flag in their honor”, said Bishop. “Each flag will have the name of the individual, their age, and whether they were on a plane, at the Pentagon, a first responder, or at the World Trade Center”. In addition, there will be entertainment on the Bandshell Stage. There will also be hidden commemorative rocks for children to find. A large Wall of Gratitude will be on display for the community to write a message.
Fort Riley will have a static display consisting of EOD bomb robot, suit, etc., MP display such as military working dogs, patrol car, and soldiers with some equipment. Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department, KSU Police, RCFD #1 and Emergency Management, EMS, and more.
Lt. Governor David Toland will be making remarks at 4:50 pm on the bandshell.
The Riley County Police Department will host a picnic inside the Pavilion at 5:00 pm that is free and open to the public. From 5:30 pm- 6:30 pm we will have special remarks from Jessica Dorsey, Executive Director, Kansas Volunteer Commission; Atalaya Sergi, AmeriCorps Seniors Director; COL Brandon Smith, 1st Infantry Division Chief of Staff; and Lt Gen (retired) Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor’s Military Council.
The 1st Infantry Division Color Guard will present colors. We will close with Taps by the 1st Infantry Division Bugler.
Special thanks to our hosts and sponsors: Flint Hills Volunteer Center, AmeriCorps Seniors, CSC (Connecting Students to Community), Kansas Volunteer Commission, Volunteer Kansas, Flint Hills Veterans Coalition, Briggs Auto, Manhattan Military Relations, and the Armed Forces Community Foundation.
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
